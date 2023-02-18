CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » Christian Atsu's 'Lifeless Body' Found in Turkey Earthquake Rubble
1-MIN READ

Christian Atsu's 'Lifeless Body' Found in Turkey Earthquake Rubble

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 14:40 IST

Hatay

Ghanian footballer Christian Atsu (Twitter)

Ghanian footballer Christian Atsu (Twitter)

Christian Atsu was found dead under the building where he lived in southern Turkey after the earthquake

The body of former Ghana international Christian Atsu has been found after a huge earthquake in Turkey, local media reported Saturday, quoting his manager.

Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries.

There were initial reports he had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false.

His manager in Turkey, Murat Uzunmehmet, told DHA news agency on Saturday that his body had been found under the rubble in the Turkish southern province of Hatay.

“Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble," Murat Uzunmehmet told reporters in Hatay, where the athlete’s body was found. “Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found."

Midfielder Atsu spent four seasons at Chelsea before a permanent transfer to Newcastle in 2017. He signed in September for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor.

Search and rescue workers found Atsu’s body where he was staying at Ronesans Residence, a block of high-rise luxury flats that toppled over in Antakya city in Hatay.

Turkish police arrested the building’s contractor at Istanbul airport last week as he appeared to be heading to Montenegro, according to state news agency Anadolu.

Atsu had been scheduled to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the quake, but Hatayspor’s manager said on Friday the Ghanaian opted to stay with the club after scoring the game-winning goal in a Feb. 5 Super Lig match.

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published:February 18, 2023, 14:07 IST
last updated:February 18, 2023, 14:40 IST
