Christian Eriksen Seals Transfer to Inter Milan as Tottenham Hotspur Sign Giovani Lo Celso on Permanent Deal

Christen Eriksen joined Tottenham from Ajax in 2013 and played more than 200 matches for the North London club.

January 28, 2020
Milan: Inter Milan have signed Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur on a 4-1/2 year contract after the two clubs agreed the midfielder's transfer, both sides announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Eriksen was out of contract at Spurs in June and had suffered a dip in form this season before making one of the most high profile moves so far in the January transfer window.

There were no financial details available but reports said the move was worth 20 million euros ($22.19 million).

Eriksen has scored 51 goals and registered 62 assists in the Premier League since joining the London club from Ajax Amsterdam in 2013 and helped Spurs reach the Champions League final for the first time last year.

However, his below par appearances this season and his increased substitutions had seen him fall out of favour among fans. Antonio Conte's Inter currently sit second in Serie A, three points behind leaders Juventus.

Lo Celso Move Permanent

The Spurs, meanwhile, exercised their option to convert the loan signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis into a permanent deal, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The Argentine midfielder joined Spurs in August on loan but has now signed a contract for a reported fee of around £27 million ($35 million), keeping him at the club until 2025.

"We are delighted to announce that we have exercised the option to convert the loan of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis Balompie to a permanent transfer," Spurs said in a statement on their website.

"The midfielder has produced impressive performances after establishing himself in the team following a hip injury which restricted his playing time in the early part of his loan at the club."

The former Paris Saint-Germain player has made 20 appearances for Spurs this season, scoring two goals.

Confirming the departure of Eriksen, the club said: "We wish Christian well for the future."

Jose Mourinho's side are currently sixth in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

