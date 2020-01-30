Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Christian Eriksen Wins on Inter Milan Debut as They Reach Italian Cup Semi-finals

Coupe d'Italia: Christian Eriksen made his debut for Inter Milan as they beat Fiorentina 2-1 to reach semis.

AFP

Updated:January 30, 2020, 12:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Christian Eriksen Wins on Inter Milan Debut as They Reach Italian Cup Semi-finals
Inter Milan (Photo Credit: @Inter_en)

Milan: New signing Christian Eriksen enjoyed a memorable debut as Inter Milan defeated Fiorentina 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the Italian Cup semi-finals.

After three successive draws in Serie A, Antonio Conte's Inter were far from their best but still had enough to set up a last-four clash against Napoli.

The other semi-final sees Juventus tackle AC Milan.

In a poor first half, Inter edged ahead just before the break when Antonio Candreva scored from close range after a pass from Lautaro Martinez who had made the most of a mix-up between Fiorentina's Federico Ceccherini and goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano.

Martin Caceres headed the visitors level on the hour before Nicolo Barella settled the tie with a blistering volley seven minutes later.

Danish star Eriksen, signed on Tuesday from Tottenham for 22 million euros, was brought on as a substitute for Alexis Sanchez just before Barella's strike.

"We did not intend to use Eriksen so soon, as he only started training with us yesterday, but Matias Vecino and Barella were the only available midfielders," said Conte.

"Eriksen has character and raises the quality level."

Fellow new recruit Victor Moses, signed on loan from Chelsea, also made a second half appearance for Inter.

AC Milan booked their place in the two-legged semi-finals after beating Torino 4-2 on Tuesday to continue their Zlatan Ibrahimovic-inspired revival.

Extra-time goals from substitutes Hakan Calhanoglu and Zlatan Ibrahimovic sealed passage into the last-four.

They will be relishing the tie with Italian champions Juventus, who thumped Roma 3-0 in their quarter-final.

Napoli defeated Lazio 1-0 in their quarter-final last week.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram