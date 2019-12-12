Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Christian Pulisic Wins Top US Football Prize for Second Time

Christian Pulisic became the youngest ever to be named men's Player of the Year by the U.S. soccer federation twice.

Reuters

Updated:December 12, 2019, 11:22 PM IST
Christian Pulisic (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Christian Pulisic (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Christian Pulisic was named men's Player of the Year by the U.S. soccer federation on Thursday, with the 21-year-old becoming the youngest ever to claim the award twice.

Pulisic, who also won in 2017, became the most expensive American football player in history when he signed with Premier League Chelsea in January for 64 million euros ($73.2 million).

Pulisic notched another landmark in March when he became the youngest U.S. men's national team player to score 10 goals.

The forward, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, pulled out of Nations League matches in November after sustaining a hip injury for Chelsea.

