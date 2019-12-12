Christian Pulisic Wins Top US Football Prize for Second Time
Christian Pulisic became the youngest ever to be named men's Player of the Year by the U.S. soccer federation twice.
Christian Pulisic (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Christian Pulisic was named men's Player of the Year by the U.S. soccer federation on Thursday, with the 21-year-old becoming the youngest ever to claim the award twice.
Pulisic, who also won in 2017, became the most expensive American football player in history when he signed with Premier League Chelsea in January for 64 million euros ($73.2 million).
Pulisic notched another landmark in March when he became the youngest U.S. men's national team player to score 10 goals.
The forward, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, pulled out of Nations League matches in November after sustaining a hip injury for Chelsea.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Anyone Can be a Hero': Google's 'Year in Search' Celebrates Those Who Inspired Us in 2019
- 'Rick-a-licious': Pringles Teams Up with Adult Swim to Launch 'Pickle Rick' flavour of Chips
- Virat Kohli Dedicates India's T20I Win to Anushka Sharma, Says It's Special Wedding Anniversary Gift
- India’s Personal Data Protection Bill is Heading For Review: Everything You Must Know
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles