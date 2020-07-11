CIN vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction Major Soccer League 2020, FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew FC - Playing XI, Football

As the MLS is Back Tournament is back on the field, starting July 8, major teams are gearing up for a head-to-head clash. In the Sunday outing of the Major Soccer League 2020, team FC Cincinnati will be playing against Columbus Crew FC. The Major Soccer League 2020 CIN vs CC match is scheduled to take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The CIN vs CC Major Soccer League 2020 fixture is scheduled to take place at 8am IST on Sunday, July 12.

Both the teams are in the Group E of the Major Soccer League along with NY Red Bulls and Atlanta United. A lot of MLS scheduled matches are also being cancelled or rescheduled as the league is conducting regular COVID-19 tests of the players and the management.

Major Soccer League 2020 FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew FC: CIN vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Major Soccer League 2020 CIN vs CC, FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew FC Dream11 Captain: Gyasi Zardes

Major Soccer League 2020 CIN vs CC, FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew FC Dream11 Vice-Captain: Brandon Vazquez

Major Soccer League 2020 CIN vs CC, FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew FC Dream11 Goalkeeper: Eloy Room

Major Soccer League 2020 CIN vs CC, FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew FC Dream11 Defenders: Vito Wormgoor, Lucas Zelarayan, Kendall Waston, Andrew Gutman

Major Soccer League 2020 CIN vs CC, FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew FC Dream11 Midfielders: Siem de Jong, Yuya Kubo, Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe

Major Soccer League 2020 CIN vs CC, FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew FC Dream11 Strikers: Brandon Vazquez, Gyasi Zardes

Major Soccer League 2020 CIN vs CC, FC Cincinnati possible starting lineup vs Columbus Crew FC: Spencer Richey, Kendall Waston, Saad Abdul-Salaam, Zico Bailey, Andrew Gutman, Adrien Regattin, Allan Cruz, Siem de Jong, Yuya Kubo, Jurgen Locadia, Brandon Vazquez

Major Soccer League 2020 CIN vs CC, Columbus Crew FC possible starting lineup vs FC Cincinnati: Eloy Room, Vito Wormgoor, Aboubacar Keita, Harrison Afful, Lucas Zelarayan, Luis Diaz, Darlington Nagbe, Aidan Morris, Gyasi Zardes, Pedro Santos, Miguel Berry