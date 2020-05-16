FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Club Brugge Declared Champions of Belgium After Season Abandoned Due to Coronavirus

Club Brugge (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Belgian league, after delaying the decision multiple times, abandoned the 2019-20 season due to coronavirus and league leaders Club Brugge were crowned champions.

  • AFP Brussels
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 12:35 PM IST
Club Brugge were declared Belgian league champions on Friday after the season was finally abandoned because of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's Pro League announced.

Brugge now have a 16th league title while bottom club Waasland-Beveren are relegated.

Brugge were 15 points clear with 11 matches to play when the championship was halted in March.

The Belgian league follows European counterparts France, Netherlands and Luxembourg in calling an early halt.

League officials had already recommended the Belgian season be declared finished early due to the pandemic with the table accepted as final on April 2, becoming the first European league to suggest such a measure.

The following day, UEFA called the decision "premature" and "unjustified" and threatened to deprive Belgian clubs of places in European competitions next season.

The Pro League had delayed a vote on whether to end the season three times although clubs were mostly in favour.

The Belgian government have already banned all mass gatherings until August 31.

Club Brugge will qualify for the Champions League group stages while runners-up Gent will play in the third qualifying round.

Charleroi, Antwerp and Standard Liege will enter the Europa League.

