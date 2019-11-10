Club Comes First: Chennaiyin FC Coach John Gregory Hints at Resignation After Bengaluru FC Loss

Bengaluru: John Gregory may not stay at Chennaiyin FC post the international break after the club failed to register a single win after four games into the Indian Super League 2019-20 season.

In the last game before the break, Chennaiyin FC were thrashed 3-0 by defending champions Bengaluru FC and on top of that, they have failed to find the back of the net even once in four games so far.

Gregory had led the club to victory in the 2016-17 season but Chennaiyin FC also finished at the bottom last season under his watch.

After a torrid start to the new season, Gregory is now not sure if their partnership is good for the club anymore.

"It's about time I sit with the owner and had a talk. She has been supportive and I need to talk now. We can't continue like this. I carried this club on my shoulders for the last two years. It's not easy, I have never worked so hard but I think it might be time for someone to take over. I have tried my best but the club comes first. I'm hurting like hell, more than you would ever believe," Gregory said in the post-match press conference.

Chennaiyin FC were never in the game as Bengaluru FC wrecked havoc at their defence right from the start and scored twice within the first half an hour to suck the life out of the visitors.

"We did not start strong. To concede two goals in the manner we did is extremely frustrating. We gave the ball in their half and suddenly (Sunil) Chhetri was through on goal. To be fair, we started well in the last two games but not today."

"Bengaluru FC were causing a lot of problems and we could not deal with them very well. We were second to every ball and they were moving the ball well. In the second half, we passed well and created a few chances," Gregory further said.

Gregory made the choice to not start Lallianzuala Chhangte, a move that surprise one and all, especially for a club that is still seeking its first goal.

"We started Dragos (Firtulescu) in three games and I wanted to change a few things. Rahim (Ali) has been exciting in the training and wanted his chance. With (Lallianzuala) Chhangte, he had three games in seven days recently. Both he and Thapa were exhausted. They have played non-stop action in the last 12 months. This was an ideal time to rest him."

Chennaiyin FC play their first match after the break on November 25 at home against new entrants Hyderabad FC.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.