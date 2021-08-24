West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Shree Cement For Ending Deal With East Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed her disappointment over Shree Cement pulling the plug on the joint venture with East Bengal at the last moment. Speaking at a press conference at Nabanna, CM Banerjee said that she had indeed got a letter from Shree Cement where the investors raised the issue of parting their ways with Indian Super League (ISL) club East Bengal.

CM Banerjee said that she was not too convinced with the decision and called the move ‘a bad attitude’.

“I am no one to take any decision on East Bengal. The authorities who were there earlier have sent a letter to inform me that they will not be able to continue with East Bengal at this very last moment. This is a very bad attitude,” said Banerjee.

At the same time, the CM said that she would try to pacify things and try to sort out the issue between both the involved parties as East Bengal does have a rich legacy and deserved to play in the ISL, which is the country’s top-tier league.

She also said that everybody wants clubs like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting to play in the ISL. While expressing her pleasure over Mohun Bagan still playing in the ISL the CM called for extending support to East Bengal during this difficult time.

Earlier, the Chief Minister played an important role in Shree Cement’s association with East Bengal in its last-minute bid to play in ISL’s last season.

As things stand right now, there has not been any official communication from either of the parties. However, if the decision of the investors stays put, it could well see the end of East Bengal’s participation in the ISL and I-league.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here