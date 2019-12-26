Coach 'Enters' Changing Room During Kolhapur's Women's League Match Despite Ban, Complaint Filed

New Delhi: FC Kolhapur City coach Amit Pawar and The Western India Football Association (WIFA) have come under scrutiny once again after he was alleged to have entered the changing room during an Indian Women's League (IWL) qualifier in violation of a ban on his entry.

FC Kolhapur City and Kenkre FC qualified for next season's IWL from the state of Maharashtra but two other teams, PIFA Sports and Community Football Club of India (CFCI), are contesting against the qualification of Kolhapur on these grounds.

The latest controversy arises from the allegations that Pawar, despite being on an extended ban till March 2020, went to the changing room of FC Kolhapur City during their Super Six match against CFCI, which Kolhapur won 1-0 in stoppage time.

It is further alleged that the referee awarded 10 minutes of injury time instead of just the usual three and Kolhapur scored the solitary goal in the ninth added minute.

CFCI have protested against Pawar's presence in the changing room to WIFA, asking for three points to be awarded to them instead of Kolhapur but there are also allegations made that WIFA secretary Souter Vaz is dissuading the protesting team, saying they would not be given the three points.

News18.com possesses the video showing Pawar in FC Kolhapur City's dressing room during their IWL qualifier.

Pawar has refused to comment on the matter while News18.com has not received any response from Vaz over the controversy. The story will be updated if and when they do respond.

THE HISTORY OF THE CONTROVERSY

This entire matter dates back to October 2018 when Pawar, who was then banned for six months till September 29, 2019 for slapping a referee, was part of a dressing room conversation during FC Kolhapur City's IWL qualifier match against PIFA Sports. FC Kolhapur City ended up winning the game and that is when PIFA Sports complained to WIFA against Pawar and demanded three points from the game.

Back then, Pawar was found guilty and his ban was extended till March 2020 but PIFA were not awarded the three points from the match and Kolhapur City played the IWL finals in Ludhiana in May earlier this year.

Despite Kolhapur going for the finals, PIFA took the complaint to the Appeals Committee of the AIFF and received a favourable decision.

According to the decision of the Appeals Committee, the document of which is in possession of News18.com, WIFA should have awarded three points to PIFA for Pawar flouting the ban, along with the extension of the ban.

WHAT IS THE CURRENT SITUATION?

PIFA Sports director Anjali Shah, who is also a member of the AIFF Women's Committee, has written to the WIFA Committee pointing out the repeated flouting of the ban and backed CFCI's appeal of getting the three points.

In Anjali's letter to WIFA, which is in possession of News18.com, she also alleges FC Kolhapur City is the only team in the tournament, which is allowed to stay at Cooperage Stadium and pay only Rs 100 per player per day for food. That despite Kolhapur having a good budget and ability to pay players a good salary.

On being contacted by News18.com, Anjali said, "I am very disappointed that it is happening again."

News18.com has also learnt that despite the ban, Pawar was a part of the manager's meeting this year and Anjali raised the issue with Vaz in an email on December 4 but has not received any reply from the association.

