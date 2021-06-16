Coca-Cola Lose USD 4 Billion After Cristiano Ronaldo Moves Bottle and 'Endorses' Water

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s action of moving two Coca-Cola bottles had a negative impact on the brand.

The Portuguese star did not appear to be a fan of carbonated soft drinks after he removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him at a Euro 2020 press conference, encouraging people to drink water instead.

UEFA EURO 2020: FULL COVERAGE | Points Table | Schedule | Results

The 36-year-old moved the cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media ahead of their Group F opener against Hungary.

He followed it by holding a bottle of water before shouting in Portuguese: ‘Agua!’

In fact, the CR7’saction had a real-world impact as Coca-Cola’s stock prices dropped 1.6% as they went from being worth USD 242 billion to USD 238 billion, which is a loss of USD 4 billion, according to a report in The Daily Star.

ON THE FIELD

Ronaldo though netted twice against Hungary to move beyond France’s Michel Platini as the record goalscorer at EUROs, taking his tally to 11 at the Puskas Arena.

Ronaldo and Platini had been locked on nine goals apiece before the tournament, but the Portuguese winger’s double late on against the Hungarians added to his growing tally of records.

Ronaldo had missed a superb opportunity in the first half when he fired over from close range with the goal at his mercy.

But when offered the chance from the penalty spot on 87 minutes, he made no mistake.

He rifled the ball into the corner of the net and set off for one of his trademark celebrations, which drew plenty of whistles from the capacity 67,000 mostly Hungarian fans in the stadium.

There was still time to add a second in injury time at the end of the game as he took a pass near the six-yard box and danced past a couple of home defenders as well as goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi to score.

The 36-year-old has now also extended his record as the only player to score in five separate Euros finals, and has also played the most games, with the match against Hungary being his 22nd since he made his debut in 2004.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here