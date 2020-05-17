FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Cologne Waste 2-goal Lead in Draw with Mainz, Watched on By Fans' Memorabilia in The Stands

Cologne and Mainz (Photo Credit: Twiiter)

Cologne and Mainz (Photo Credit: Twiiter)

Mark Uth and Florian Kainz scored for Cologne and Taiwo Awoniyi and Kunde Malong equlaised as Mainz snatched a 2-2 draw in their Bundesliga match,

Share this:

Cologne squandered a two-goal lead and had to sweat to rescue a point in their 2-2 draw with visitors Mainz 05 on Sunday in their first Bundesliga game back after a two-month suspension due to the COVID-19 virus.

Cologne, looking for their fourth straight league win, thought they had wrapped up the match played without spectators after early goals in each half.

Despite the lack of fans, Cologne had some support as about 1,300 season-ticket holders sent in their favourite club items -- team shirts, scarves or stuffed animals -- which were draped over the empty seats.

"We asked #effzeh fans if they wanted to hand over their lucky scarf or kit to be placed in the stadium for the upcoming games. It’s not the same as you being there and it never will be, but thank you, " FC Koln tweeted.


Mark Uth converted a sixth-minute penalty he won himself and Florian Kainz headed in a perfect Dominick Drexler cross at the far post in the 52nd minute.

But Mainz, led by former Cologne coach Achim Beierlorzer, cut the deficit through Taiwo Awoniyi in the 61st and levelled 11 minutes later thanks to Kunde Malong's 30-metre solo run and fine finish from inside the box. They also went close to scoring a third in the final minutes.

Cologne remained 10th in the standings on 33 points while Mainz moved four points above the relegation playoff spot.

Leaders Bayern Munich, top on 55 points, play Union Berlin later on Sunday. Borussia Dortmund are a point behind after Saturday's 4-0 victory over Schalke 04.

The Bundesliga on Saturday became the first major league in the world to restart amid the pandemic.

A set of strict health regulations are governing the matches, including a ban on spectators in or around the stadiums to minimise the risk of infection.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading