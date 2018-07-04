GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Colombia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018, Round of 16, Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | July 4, 2018, 2:40 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

03 Jul 2018 - 23:30 IST - Spartak Stadium

Round of 16 -

ColombiaColombia
91
1 - 1
EnglandEngland
40
Latest update: England have beaten Colombia in the penalty shootout and Eric Dier scored the winning penalty after Colombia missed two shots.

Catch all the latest updates from the final round of 16 clash between Colombia and England from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow on News18Sports' live blog.
Read More
Jul 4, 2018 2:25 am (IST)

This is the first time England have won a penalty shootout at the World Cup. This win sets them up for a quarter-final clash against Sweden. 

Jul 4, 2018 2:22 am (IST)

Dier has won it for England!! England have beaten Colombia after a penalty shootout. 

Jul 4, 2018 2:22 am (IST)

Eric Dier places it on the spot. Can he do this? 

Jul 4, 2018 2:22 am (IST)

Carlos Bacca to take the fifth for Colombia and Pickford has saved that! It was straight down the middle and he has saved it. Score 3-3 and England need to score the last one to win. 

Jul 4, 2018 2:21 am (IST)

Trippier is up next for England and he has hammered it home emphatically to level things up. 3-3 after 4 shots each. 

Jul 4, 2018 2:20 am (IST)

M Uribe comes up for Colombia and he has missed too! Score 3-2 still in favour of Colombia. 

Jul 4, 2018 2:19 am (IST)

And Henderson has missed! Ospina saves to his right and Colombia lead 3-2 after three shots. 

Jul 4, 2018 2:19 am (IST)

Jordan Henderson up for England to make it 3-3. 

Jul 4, 2018 2:18 am (IST)

Muriel rolls it in past Pickford with confidence. 

Jul 4, 2018 2:18 am (IST)

Luis Muriel comes up to the spot now for Colombia 

Jul 4, 2018 2:18 am (IST)

Marcus Rashford up next for England and he scores in the same direction as his captain. 2-2 after both sides have had two shots. 

Jul 4, 2018 2:17 am (IST)

Cuadrado smashes it into the top corner. Pickford went in the right direction but he wasn't going to stop that. 

Jul 4, 2018 2:16 am (IST)

Kane is on target and he slots it into the bottom corner. Its 1-1 with Juan Cuadrado walking up for the next shot. 

Jul 4, 2018 2:16 am (IST)

Harry Kane to take the first one for England against David Ospina 

Jul 4, 2018 2:15 am (IST)

Falcao goes straight down the middle and thumps it home as Pickford goes to his right. 

Jul 4, 2018 2:15 am (IST)

So here go! Colombia will take the first shot and it is Radamel Falcao vs Pickford

Jul 4, 2018 2:09 am (IST)

Full time (AET) Colombia - 1 England - 1 

Jul 4, 2018 2:08 am (IST)

Seconds left before the penalty shoot out comes upon us. England have played three and lost all three at the World Cup. 

Jul 4, 2018 2:05 am (IST)

Dangerous ball in by Cuadrado from the right hand side but it's just out of Falcao's reach. The Monaco man has not been as dynamic as Colombia would have liked today. 

Jul 4, 2018 2:04 am (IST)

Colombia have brought in Zapata for Arias with 5 minutes left in the game. 

Jul 4, 2018 2:02 am (IST)

Trippier plays the ball long for Vardy who runs and makes it to the byline to cut it back for Lingard. The attacker earns England a corner, where Eric Dier, unmarked in the box, fails to keep it on target. 

Jul 4, 2018 2:01 am (IST)

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker has come off and Marcus Rashford is in with penalties on the horizon. 

Jul 4, 2018 2:01 am (IST)

Unlucky for Danny Rose, he runs onto the ball from Henderson and tries to play it into the far post but it's just outside the frame of the goal. Ospina did not have that covered. 

Jul 4, 2018 2:00 am (IST)

Yerry Mina and Davinson Sanchez have been absolutely superb today for Colombia against the England attackers. 

Jul 4, 2018 1:59 am (IST)

While Kyle Walker tries to run off the cramps, Kane finds Vardy who cuts it back for Lingard. But Mina and Barrios are both there to smother that attack. 

Jul 4, 2018 1:56 am (IST)

Lingard looks to find Vardy again, but the striker is closed down before he can do any damage. The ball is then bumped up field and Colombia get it further up to Falcao but Pickford comes off his line fast.

Jul 4, 2018 1:54 am (IST)

England almost had an early chance as Henderson found Jamie Vardy, but he was offside and even if he had scored it would not have counted 

Jul 4, 2018 1:53 am (IST)

The second half has kicked off and there are 15 minutes to go.

Jul 4, 2018 1:52 am (IST)

England's last shot on target was the one where Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot. Both sides are getting a team talk in this short break. 

Jul 4, 2018 1:50 am (IST)

Half time in extra time: England and Colombia are still 1-1. 

(Image: AP/PTI)

Preview: Colombia's James Rodriguez could be fit in time for their World Cup round of 16 game against England as he races to recover from a leg injury, coach Jose Pekerman said on Monday. The Golden Boot winner at the World Cup four years ago lasted only 30 minutes in their dramatic 1-0 victory over Senegal that saw them advance through the group stage but he could recover for Tuesday's match. "We had good news after his medical test (two days ago). After the MRI scan it was clear there was no serious injury," Pekerman told reporters. Rodriguez did not start the training session with the team on Monday but instead did stretching exercises. It was not clear if he would join in once the media had left. "We still have a day and a half until the game to see how he feels and we hope that he will be fit to play for the games that we have to play here," the coach said. Pekerman said Luis Muriel, who had replaced Rodriguez against Senegal, was an option once more should the midfielder be ruled out. Rodriguez has been involved in 10 of Colombia's last 14 World Cup goals. "Of course Luis Muriel is an option. He was great during match against Senegal and his skills were really valuable. He changed the pace, he is very gifted technically, very fast he can play really well," Pekerman said. "I think the most important thing is to keep creating possibilities without losing possession. My team has managed to develop in this sense. We are quite stable even when things turn difficult," said the 68-year-old. The Argentine praised England, saying they were favourites and had the advantage of having rested many players in their final group match as they had already secured their knockout spot early. Colombia's qualification went down to the wire in their last group match with Senegal. "This tournament has many games and not much time to recover so this is obviously an advantage for England," he said. "But we have played tough matches that have made us stronger, more confident and with more belief in ourselves. "We are very self-confident and that will compensate for the fact that they are more rested. Even if they are considered favourites and they are very good players and fast, we believe our team is in a very good moment."
