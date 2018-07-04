Colombia vs England, Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2018, Round of 16: Harry Kane Puts England Ahead Against Colombia

Latest update: England captain Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot past David Ospina to give his side the lead against Colombia.
Catch all the latest updates from the final round of 16 clash between Colombia and England from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow on News18Sports' live blog.
Jul 4, 2018 1:10 am (IST)
Bacca's acrobatic flick back inside the box is cut off and England break with pace with Ashley Young, Raheem Sterling and Jesse Lingard. The Man United man is brought down in the box but the ref waves play on and Colombia look to build something of their own.
Jul 4, 2018 1:07 am (IST)
Meanwhile, Colombia look to attack and Falcao finds Cuadrado on the right, but the winger can't very far ahead as Dele Alli clears.
Jul 4, 2018 1:06 am (IST)
England's fast running game has been disrupted as there have been a lot of niggling fouls in the last 10 odd minutes. Not that England will mind slowing things down as Colombia are the ones in a hurry at this point in time.
Jul 4, 2018 1:02 am (IST)
Jesse Lingard is latest to get a yellow card. It will a surprise if both sides finish with all the players in tact.
Jul 4, 2018 1:00 am (IST)
After a few angry outbursts, both sides have gotten on with the game. Though Ashley Young looks hurt on the other side and needs attention. Obviously Colombia don't like this stoppage in the game with just a little over 20 minutes remaining.
Jul 4, 2018 12:57 am (IST)
STAT ATTACK: Kane is now England's second all-time top scorer at the World Cup finals (Gary Lineker leads with 10), surpassing Geoff Hurst (5). He is also the second England player to score six in a single World Cup since Lineker in 1986.
Jul 4, 2018 12:55 am (IST)
The Colombian players are really upset about Maguire going down too easily and the ref not having a look at that. Falcao has given the ref a mouthful and has seen yellow for that. This is not a pleasant game at all!
Jul 4, 2018 12:52 am (IST)
That was Harry Kane's 6th goal at the World Cup this time. He continues to lead the race for the golden boot.
Jul 4, 2018 12:52 am (IST)
Falcao and Stones come together for the ball in the heart of the pitch and Falcao is writhing in pain one would think. But he is up and running soon after the ref decided there was nothing to bother himself with. Falcao doing a Neymar on that occassion.
Jul 4, 2018 12:49 am (IST)
GOAL: Harry Kane it is!! He has hammered home the penalty down the middle past Ospina and England lead!
Jul 4, 2018 12:48 am (IST)
The ref is having a hard time keeping a lid on things. Tempers are flying and Kane is having to show great patience.
Jul 4, 2018 12:46 am (IST)
PENALTY! The ref has spotted Carlos Sanchez wrestling Harry Kane to the ground in a bid to not let the striker have a go at the ball in from the corner. Colombia's players are crowding around him in protest.
Jul 4, 2018 12:45 am (IST)
Ashley Young puts in a good ball from a set-piece, but Davinson Sanchez is alert and he heads it out to safety. England with a corner after the free-kick. The ref keeping a close eye on those in the box.
Jul 4, 2018 12:43 am (IST)
Lingard and Alli fail to combine after England pick up the ball in midfield and Lingard finds himself in space to burst forward. Colombia though keep any forays out and look to build something of their own.
Jul 4, 2018 12:41 am (IST)
It has been a scrappy start to the second half, with neither side settling into an early rhythm as yet. England's troubles in the heart of midfield continue to be there as Henderson has been overshadowed by Colombia's midfield so far in the game.
Jul 4, 2018 12:37 am (IST)
The second half has kicked off and the match is on the edge.
Jul 4, 2018 12:33 am (IST)
“Clearly England aren’t getting any justice from the VAR system,” says ex-referee Mark Clattenburg on ITV. He say that Barrios deserved to be sent off for “violent conduct” when having a go at Henderson.
England have done well and played solidly in the first half, which has mostly been played in the Colombia half. Falcao and Colombia have hardly done much in the first half and have mostly been restricted to thwarting England's attacks. Colombia will need to pull up their socks, while England will want to be more clinical. Neither side though have made much progress in terms of clear cut chances.
Jul 4, 2018 12:20 am (IST)
End of the first half and neither side have been able to break the deadlock. 0-0 at the break.
Jul 4, 2018 12:19 am (IST)
Arrias, at the other end, gets a weak header to Sterling’s cross from the right wing. The ball bounces up invitingly to Lingard who was dashing into the box. He leaps high to try to keep his shot down but manages only to send it over the bar.
Jul 4, 2018 12:18 am (IST)
Arrias goes down the right and then put the ball back into Quintero, who has a reasonable shot from 20 yards. It bounces just in front of Pickford, who is steady and collects easily.
Jul 4, 2018 12:17 am (IST)
Kane sent a shot miles wide from 20 yards just before Mina and Sterling got into their battle.
Jul 4, 2018 12:15 am (IST)
Meanwhile, Mina and Sterling are having quite the personal battle. Not the first instance of players having a word and more with each other and the ref needing to intervene.
Jul 4, 2018 12:15 am (IST)
Closing in on the half-time break now, with England and Colombia both failing to open up a clear cut chance. England have made the better forays in attack and have looked menacing with their pace. Mostly a midfield battle so far with both sides trying to bottle each others attack as soon as they can.
Jul 4, 2018 12:12 am (IST)
Trippier took the free-kick and it was just outside the frame of the goal.
Jul 4, 2018 12:11 am (IST)
Barrios has been shown a yellow card for his actions.
Jul 4, 2018 12:11 am (IST)
Quite the scuffle at the wall after England have won a free-kick in a very dangerous position. Replays show that Barrios sneakily head-butted England's Henderson, while Cuadrado and Lingard had a go at each other separately while their teammates tried to keep them from getting into more trouble.
Jul 4, 2018 12:07 am (IST)
Colombia have grown into the game slowly but surely and have made better use of possession as compared to the early stages. Cuadrado and Arias are playing close to each other down the right, which is where a lot of the threat is coming from for England. Quintero has also been doing his bit to trouble the English defense, but they have held on for now.
Jul 4, 2018 12:05 am (IST)
Quintero races on to a loose ball and tries his luck from 25 yards. He scuffs the shot which trickles away harmlessly well away from goal.
Preview: Colombia's James Rodriguez could be fit in time for their World Cup round of 16 game against England as he races to recover from a leg injury, coach Jose Pekerman said on Monday. The Golden Boot winner at the World Cup four years ago lasted only 30 minutes in their dramatic 1-0 victory over Senegal that saw them advance through the group stage but he could recover for Tuesday's match. "We had good news after his medical test (two days ago). After the MRI scan it was clear there was no serious injury," Pekerman told reporters. Rodriguez did not start the training session with the team on Monday but instead did stretching exercises. It was not clear if he would join in once the media had left. "We still have a day and a half until the game to see how he feels and we hope that he will be fit to play for the games that we have to play here," the coach said. Pekerman said Luis Muriel, who had replaced Rodriguez against Senegal, was an option once more should the midfielder be ruled out. Rodriguez has been involved in 10 of Colombia's last 14 World Cup goals. "Of course Luis Muriel is an option. He was great during match against Senegal and his skills were really valuable. He changed the pace, he is very gifted technically, very fast he can play really well," Pekerman said. "I think the most important thing is to keep creating possibilities without losing possession. My team has managed to develop in this sense. We are quite stable even when things turn difficult," said the 68-year-old. The Argentine praised England, saying they were favourites and had the advantage of having rested many players in their final group match as they had already secured their knockout spot early. Colombia's qualification went down to the wire in their last group match with Senegal. "This tournament has many games and not much time to recover so this is obviously an advantage for England," he said. "But we have played tough matches that have made us stronger, more confident and with more belief in ourselves. "We are very self-confident and that will compensate for the fact that they are more rested. Even if they are considered favourites and they are very good players and fast, we believe our team is in a very good moment."