Colombia vs England, Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2018, Round of 16: No James Rodriguez for Colombia Against England

03 Jul 2018 - 23:30 IST - Spartak Stadium Round of 16 - Colombia 3 1 0 - 0 England 2 0

Latest update: Colombia and England will play each other for the final berth in the quarter-finals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Colombia are without the talismanic James Rodriguez.



Catch all the latest updates from the final round of 16 clash between Colombia and England from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow on News18Sports' live blog.

Colombia and England will play each other for the final berth in the quarter-finals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Colombia are without the talismanic James Rodriguez.Catch all the latest updates from the final round of 16 clash between Colombia and England from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow on News18Sports' live blog. Read More Jul 3, 2018 11:32 pm (IST) Both sides are using the first couple of minutes to get a feel of the ball by passing it around among themselves. Jul 3, 2018 11:30 pm (IST) Colombia kick-off proceedings and they are playing in yellow and white, while England are in all red. Colombia going left to right. Jul 3, 2018 11:26 pm (IST) The players have emerged from the tunnel and the national anthems are in progress. Colombia went first and then is England. We are minutes away from kick-off Jul 3, 2018 11:21 pm (IST) Colombia and England have met in five international matches, with Colombia failing to win a single one of those matches (W0-D2-L3), being outscored 10-3 in them. Will Los Cafeteros change history or will England continue their fine record here? Jul 3, 2018 11:17 pm (IST) Southgate has challenged his players to write their own history, especially given England's regrettable record in knockout matches. It may be an inexperienced team but the combination of talent, self-confidence and vitality served them well in the group stage. If this promising ensemble manage to win, it would help the whole country truly believe World Cup glory is possible. Jul 3, 2018 11:16 pm (IST) Colombia are hoping to repeat their achievement from the 2014 finals by reaching the last eight for a second time, and aim to do so by dominating possession and controlling the tempo of the game. Whether or not they succeed will depend on their ability to find gaps in England's defence, especially on the wings, as well as stifling the Three Lions' rapid counter-attacks. Jul 3, 2018 11:14 pm (IST) Gareth Southgate had a stirring message for his young charges in yesterday's media briefing. "Life's always about opportunity presenting itself and taking control of it. We said we didn’t want this tournament to take hold of us and push us around, we wanted to attack it and make sure we were in charge of our destiny. Now we have to stop talking, and go and deliver." Jul 3, 2018 11:00 pm (IST) Colombia were the only team to progress to the Round of 16 after losing their opening game at the World Cup. Jose Pekerman’s side have shown to be a strong team with a winning mentality. There’s a lot at stake, but Pekerman trusts his 23 players. He had this to say during yesterday's press conference: “We have a great opportunity ahead. We’ve had very tough, decisive matches and that strengthened our self-esteem. We have proved we’re strong and very confident.” Jul 3, 2018 11:00 pm (IST) England is the side with the least tournament experience left in Russia, but Gareth Southgate has drilled his squad to change the course of history - and their underwhelming record in knockout football. England have progressed from the World Cup group stage in 11 of their last 12 appearances at the finals (2014 being the exception), and their last Round of 16 World Cup match was the 4-1 defeat by Germany in 2010 – their only defeat in their previous six such matches. Jul 3, 2018 10:59 pm (IST) The two teams come into the game with differing fortunes in their preceding encounters: Colombia gained a win over Senegal to finish on top of their group after a defeat to Japan and a win against Poland, while England's much-altered team went down to Belgium in Kaliningrad after a good start against Tunisia and Panama. But in the knockout phase, the form of the group stage counts for very little. Jul 3, 2018 10:57 pm (IST) With a fully fit squad to select from, Gareth Southgate has settled his best XI; the same team which started against Tunisia in the Group G opener. Jul 3, 2018 10:55 pm (IST) England and Colombia have met only once previously at a World Cup, with the English winning that thanks to goals from Darren Anderton and David Beckham (2-0), it was in the group stages of the 1998 tournament. Jul 3, 2018 10:53 pm (IST) News coming in is that Colombia's James Rodriguez has not recovered from his leg injury that saw him limp of during their game against Senegal in the group stage. Rodriguez will not be on the bench also for the match against England. Jul 3, 2018 10:33 pm (IST) TEAM NEWS | The teams are in for #COL and #ENG#COLENG // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mGBizd89rl — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2018 Here are the line-ups for the crucial round of 16 game. Colombia will start without James Rodriguez. Jul 3, 2018 10:27 pm (IST) Hello and welcome to the live blog for the final round of 16 match between Colombia and England. The winner will play Sweden in the last 8 after they saw off Switzerland earlier in the evening. While, England coasted into the knockout stages, Colombia's group stage was filled with drama after they started things off with a loss against Japan. Will there be more drama and captivating action in this round's final game? We are an hour from kick-off.

(Image: FIFA)



Preview: Colombia's James Rodriguez could be fit in time for their World Cup round of 16 game against England as he races to recover from a leg injury, coach Jose Pekerman said on Monday. The Golden Boot winner at the World Cup four years ago lasted only 30 minutes in their dramatic 1-0 victory over Senegal that saw them advance through the group stage but he could recover for Tuesday's match. "We had good news after his medical test (two days ago). After the MRI scan it was clear there was no serious injury," Pekerman told reporters. Rodriguez did not start the training session with the team on Monday but instead did stretching exercises. It was not clear if he would join in once the media had left. "We still have a day and a half until the game to see how he feels and we hope that he will be fit to play for the games that we have to play here," the coach said. Pekerman said Luis Muriel, who had replaced Rodriguez against Senegal, was an option once more should the midfielder be ruled out. Rodriguez has been involved in 10 of Colombia's last 14 World Cup goals. "Of course Luis Muriel is an option. He was great during match against Senegal and his skills were really valuable. He changed the pace, he is very gifted technically, very fast he can play really well," Pekerman said. "I think the most important thing is to keep creating possibilities without losing possession. My team has managed to develop in this sense. We are quite stable even when things turn difficult," said the 68-year-old. The Argentine praised England, saying they were favourites and had the advantage of having rested many players in their final group match as they had already secured their knockout spot early. Colombia's qualification went down to the wire in their last group match with Senegal. "This tournament has many games and not much time to recover so this is obviously an advantage for England," he said. "But we have played tough matches that have made us stronger, more confident and with more belief in ourselves. "We are very self-confident and that will compensate for the fact that they are more rested. Even if they are considered favourites and they are very good players and fast, we believe our team is in a very good moment."