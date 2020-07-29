Community Shield, Curtain-raiser to Premier League, to Take Place on August 29 at Wembley
Manchester City with the Community Shield trophy. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Community Shield may see the fans come back to the stadium for football for the first time since coronavirus wrecked havoc.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: July 29, 2020, 5:30 PM IST
The Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the Premier League season, will take place at Wembley on August 29, England’s Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.
Premier League champions Liverpool will face either Arsenal or Chelsea, who meet in the FA Cup final on Saturday.
British media reported that fans could be allowed to attend the game, which will be played a fortnight before the new league season kicks off on September 12.
Manchester City won last season’s Community Shield by defeating Liverpool 5-4 on penalties.
