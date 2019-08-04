Take the pledge to vote

Community Shield: Manchester City Beat Liverpool on Penalties

Manchester City lifted the Community Shield with a 5-4 win in the penalty shootout against Liverpool.

Associated Press

Updated:August 4, 2019, 10:12 PM IST
Community Shield: Manchester City Beat Liverpool on Penalties
Manchester City won the Community Shield (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: After completing a clean sweep of domestic trophies last season, Manchester City opened the new campaign by lifting the Community Shield following a shootout victory over Liverpool on Sunday.

City netted all five penalties - the last by Gabriel Jesus - and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo made a key save to deny Georginio Wijnaldum's attempt in a 5-4 shootout win after the traditional curtain-raiser to the English season ended 1-1 in regulation time.

City opened last season by lifting the Shield and went on to win the FA Cup, League Cup and Premier League - edging Liverpool to that title by a single point.

Liverpool, which won the Champions League for a sixth time last season, won only one of seven pre-season games before losing to City at Wembley Stadium.

Raheem Sterling took 12 minutes to pick up where he left off for City at Wembley in May when he completed a 5-0 victory over Watford in the FA Cup final.

Kevin De Bruyne nodded across to David Silva, who flicked the ball on for Sterling to turn in from close range. It was Sterling's first goal against the club he left four years ago and he didn't hold back in celebrating in front of the Liverpool fans closest to the goal.

Liverpool was not only exposed in defense but wasteful upfront and twice denied by the goal frame after the break when Virgin van Dijk hit the bar and Mohamed Salah struck the post.

But City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was beaten in the 77th minute when two defenders combined.

Van Dijk brought down Jordan Henderson's free kick and volleyed across to Joel Matip who headed low into the net.

Liverpool was denied a winner in regulation time when Salah's header beat Bravo but Kyle Walker scrambled back to clear from the goal-line.

For a game focused on raising money for good causes there was a significant amount of ill-feeling at Wembley.

The club anthems were booed by opposing fans, then the national anthem - "God Save The Queen" - was jeered by Liverpool supporters.

During the game, City manager Pep Guardiola was incensed when Joe Gomez launched a high challenge on David Silva - demonstrating the action with his own right foot.

Continuing to remonstrate on the field, delaying the resumption of the game, Guardiola was shown a yellow card as referee Martin Atkinson applied the new law.

