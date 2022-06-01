Community Shield to Be Played at King Power Stadium on July 30

The Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the Premier League season, will take place at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium on July 30, England’s Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

This year’s game will mark the 100th edition of the annual event and feature Premier League champions Manchester City against FA Cup winners Liverpool.

Wembley Stadium, which usually hosts the event, will not be available because of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 final scheduled over the same weekend.

Leicester City won last season’s Community Shield by beating Manchester City 1-0.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.