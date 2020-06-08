Competition is Coming: Cristiano Ronaldo's Post is The Perfect Monday Motivation Anyone Needs

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the game and is geared to fire all cylinders in sight. The football star, on June 8, dropped a stunning image that flaunts his well-notched build.

Ronaldo is clicked while sweating it out in the gym. The post was captioned, "Monday motivation! The Competition is coming"





Monday motivation!💪🏻 The Competition is coming ⚽️😀 pic.twitter.com/mdVq45pz8s

— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 8, 2020

On Friday, Ronaldo's twins, son Mateo and daughter Eva turned 3. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wished his munchkins on Twitter with a family photo. The entire family dressed as superheroes.

The girls were dressed in Pink while Ronaldo Jr. donned the Hulk, Mateo, the Spiderman and the footballer became Alaadin. Sharing the image, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to my two sweeties Eva and Mateo! We love you to the end of the world."

Happy Birthday to my two sweeties Eva and Mateo! 👧🏻🎉👶🏻🎉 We love you to the end of the world💕🙏 #prouddad pic.twitter.com/0YnvN2QxNy — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 5, 2020

Talking about the sport, the 35-year-old star resumed training May onwards along with fellow teammates, and will soon be back in action. Ronaldo moved to Juventus in 2018 after spending nine years with Real Madrid.

Members of the Arsenal travelled in early May to resume practice and the Turin-based club announced that all their players have tested negative for Covid-19.

A report in AS.com held Ronaldo is in much better shape at present and reports four hours prior to the scheduled training session.

A few days back, CR7 gave a sneak peek of his training-in-session with teammate Carlo Pinsoglio. In the slow-mo clip, we see Ronaldo pitching the ball while Pinsoglio, the goalkeeper misses the hits.

Ronaldo wrote, "Practice to perfection with @carlopinsoglio. Feeling stronger (sic.)"

