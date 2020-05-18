FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Compilation by a Fan of Cristiano Ronaldo's Greatest Assists Proves Who is GOAT

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

A compilation of assists of Cristiano Ronaldo by a fan on social media has gone viral.

Share this:

If there is any current football player whose records are similar to Cristiano Ronaldo, it is Lionel Messi. The duo has fans divided over who is the greatest footballer of this generation. Both Messi and Ronaldo are phenomenal goal scorers but they don't lag behind in the assist department too. While the Barcelona and Argentina forward has 292 assists for his club and country, Ronaldo has a fair share of 251 assists.


To give us a glimpse of some of Ronaldo's best assists, a fan account shared a compilation video. “Just a reminder that Cristiano Ronaldo is the most underrated playmaker of this generation,” the user captioned the clip.


The 2-minute long video has been viewed more than 65,000 times in less than 2 days, gathering 4,000 likes. This post like most others concerning two players drew love, adulation and debate.


A user, who doesn't seem to be impressed by Ronaldo, wrote, “That isn't playmaking pal. Most of those were crosses themselves. Play making would be picking the ball from deep spaces, controlling the flow of the game and dictating it. A playmaker is someone who fulfills the classic No 10 role in football.”


He went on to add that Portugal and Juventus striker lurks in the opposition's half and is willing to strike when the chance arises but doesn't build up the attack.


Meanwhile, Ronaldo fans showed some love for their favourite player, hailing him as the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T)




Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading