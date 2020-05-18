Compilation by a Fan of Cristiano Ronaldo's Greatest Assists Proves Who is GOAT

If there is any current football player whose records are similar to Cristiano Ronaldo, it is Lionel Messi. The duo has fans divided over who is the greatest footballer of this generation. Both Messi and Ronaldo are phenomenal goal scorers but they don't lag behind in the assist department too. While the Barcelona and Argentina forward has 292 assists for his club and country, Ronaldo has a fair share of 251 assists.







To give us a glimpse of some of Ronaldo's best assists, a fan account shared a compilation video. "Just a reminder that Cristiano Ronaldo is the most underrated playmaker of this generation," the user captioned the clip.







Just a reminder that Cristiano Ronaldo is the most underrated playmaker of this generationpic.twitter.com/aZFxDfvNnb — Lisi(Fan account) (@CristianoRole) May 16, 2020

The 2-minute long video has been viewed more than 65,000 times in less than 2 days, gathering 4,000 likes. This post like most others concerning two players drew love, adulation and debate.







A user, who doesn't seem to be impressed by Ronaldo, wrote, "That isn't playmaking pal. Most of those were crosses themselves. Play making would be picking the ball from deep spaces, controlling the flow of the game and dictating it. A playmaker is someone who fulfills the classic No 10 role in football."







He went on to add that Portugal and Juventus striker lurks in the opposition's half and is willing to strike when the chance arises but doesn't build up the attack.







That isn't playmaking pal. Most of those were crosses themselves. Play making would be picking the ball from deep spaces, controlling the flow of the game and dictating it. A playmaker is someone who fulfils the classic No 10 role in football — Daniel Ajibode (@Darrnih) May 16, 2020

He doesn't. Most of the times he lurks in the opposition's half and is willing to strike when the chance arises or tries to cut in from the wing , he drops deep for defensive duties sometimes, but doesn't build up the attack, Dybala is a key figure in this aspect, — Daniel Ajibode (@Darrnih) May 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Ronaldo fans showed some love for their favourite player, hailing him as the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T)







G. O. A. T for obvious reasons — Srikar (@tweetsofsrikar) May 16, 2020

Greatest of all time (Goat) — Colereinhart (@Jo87127365) May 16, 2020