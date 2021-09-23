CONCACAF League: 60-year-old Suriname Vice-president 'Wanted by Interpol' Plays Football Match for His Own Club

In one of football’s most absurd moments, a former guerrilla turned politician lined up to make his professional debut at the age of 60. The plot gets even more interesting as the player in question also turns out to be Suriname’s Vice-President, Ronnie Brunswijk, who is wanted by the Interpol. Surprisingly, Brunswijk played for almost an hour for Inter Moengotapoe, the club he owns, in Tuesday’s CONCACAF League match against Honduran club CD Olimpia.

According to a marca.com report, the 60-year-old owner of Moengotapoe, elected himself in the starting line-up for his team’s CONCACAF League match against Olimpia. He then appointed himself as the captain and played for almost 54 minutes of the game before being substituted. Unfortunately for him and his club the match was a forgettable episode as the Honduran side thrashed them 6-0 in the last 16 first-leg match. Notably, the 60-year-old, who is older than the CONCACAF organisation itself, appeared alongside his son Damian Brunswijk who was also part of the playing XI.

Following the sound drubbing, videos of Brunswijk’s on field appearance and a controversial clip that showed him distributing cash to Olimpia players in their locker room started circulating widely on social media.

Sports writer Jon Arnold shared a video clip on Twitter that was taken/shot from the opposition’s dressing room, which shows him handing out notes in the locker room after the match. The footage also shows him leaving with a Olimpia jersey at the end.

Watch it here:

Video was streamed tonight from Olimpia's locker room that appears to show Ronnie Brunswijk giving people in the locker room cash. He also leaves with an Olimpia shirt.pic.twitter.com/eQ1Vk928Bl— Jon Arnold (@ArnoldcommaJon) September 22, 2021

The politician is well used to such controversy and the absurd episode is just the latest in Brunswijk’s colourful life and times. The former army sergeant and rebel leader, Brunswijk participated in Suriname’s civil war that lasted from the mid-1980s until a peace treaty was signed in 1992. He remained active in politics in his homeland ever since.

Nevertheless, he will not join in his team’s second leg game in Honduras, as he cannot leave the country due to the Interpol notice. However, Brunswijk is safe at home, as Suriname does not extradite its citizens.

