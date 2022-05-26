Confidence to be Able to Not Make a Mistake Rather Than Confidence to Make a Comeback Would be Crucial in the Champions League Final, Says David James

After a gruelling yet enthralling year-long campaign of elite football, Europe’s premier continental trophy and the prestige that accompanies the coveted title is set to be decided between two teams that have a chronicled history in the contest.

The most decorated club in the history of the Champions League, Real Madrid, take on Liverpool, the most successful English club in the tournament.

Real Madrid have had a more challenging run to the final as compared to Liverpool. Having beaten teams such as last year’s UCL winners Chelsea, French holders PSG and the English champions Manchester City, in addition to having won their own domestic league title, Madrid would be soaring in confidence.

“Well, I’ve got to say, I just got back from Manchester after watching the final day of the EPL and what I saw when I got back with Liverpool is akin to what Real Madrid have been doing”, began David James as he enumerates his experiences from the recently concluded grandstand Premier League finale.

“This is a side that has come back from at least a goal down in the previous half a dozen games or so.”

“It shows a level of resilience, a level of belief and obviously a level of capability which is beyond anyone else in England”, continued James as he beamed with a sense of glee while talking about the treble chasing Liverpool outfit.

“I know they finished second in the league, but what they have been doing in the last ten games is remarkable, and that includes the Champions League games against Villareal.”

And it is hard to debate the quality Jurgen Klopp’s side has. The reds from Merseyside have managed to play expansive football and dig out results when it matters the most ever since the German took charge. The man from Stuttgart has captured the imaginations of the football-crazy Liverpudlian populace and has undoubtedly revolutionised the club.

“The CL is about fine margins. A couple of mistakes from Chelsea in their second leg game at the Bernabeu and they were punished by Real” continued the former England custodian.

“Similarly in the case of PSG and Manchester City even.”

“Arguably, in the fixture against City, Madrid had a couple of penalties over two legs as opposed to a misplaced pass for instance, but the level of resilience that Real Madrid has got, they will always believe that they can do it.”

“I think what is going to be fascinating is, 75 minutes in this Champions League Final, it really doesn’t matter what the score is because both teams have demonstrated that they can change the game completely on its head with 15 minutes left on the clock.”

“So, I think confidence is going to play a big part. But, the confidence to be able to not make a mistake, rather than the confidence to make a comeback after being behind is crucial”, explains the 2008 FA Cup winner with Portsmouth.

“It is going to be a fascinating affair. I’m leaning towards Liverpool, but I’m certain that we’d be marvelled by the level of football that these two teams can produce”, feels the 51-year-old Brit.

With both clubs enshrined in rich tradition and customs, there is a lot of symbolism that is at play on the big day.

The finalists have the best possible exponents of their respective footballing philosophies heading the teams. Liverpool, being a strong working-class community has Jurgen Klopp, an old school socialist, helming them. While, Real Madrid, football royalty, is led by the charismatic Italian magnifico, Don Carlo Ancelotti.

And it wouldn’t be remiss to say that this confluence of complementary club ethos and management styles of the gaffers has heralded a new dawn for both teams as illustrated by the quality of their performances over the course of the season.

“Well, there is the sportsman in me that says it’s about the 90 minutes, extra time and possibly penalties, and anything can happen on the day, which is just too much of an easy answer”, said the former Liverpool player in all candour.

“But I think the royalty bit of Real Madrid is an interesting factor as this is a team that doesn’t lose finals. They are the team that beat Liverpool a few years ago in Kiev.”

“And the game in Kiev was a challenging experience, watching the team (Liverpool) capitulate in the manner they did for whatever reason”, he said reflecting on the 2018 UCL finals contested by the very same teams.

“But the Liverpool we have this year is a completely different animal. This is a team with so much self-belief and the ability to win games of football.”

“And the fact that Klopp and his backroom staff have signed a contract extension with the club is a testament to the reality that they are learning on the job. This isn’t the finished project. They’ve got things to do yet”, asserted James.

“They’ve had a marvellous season and it is all part of the project. Even their recruitment suggests the same. Look at Luis Diaz for instance, this is a guy that is still learning.”

“Whereas in the case of Real Madrid, it seems like Ancelotti has already got all the tools and all the experience.”

“You’d argue that he’s learning and developing constantly too, and I’m sure he is. But that is where the juxtaposition between the two managers sets in”, opined the shot-stopper from Hertfordshire.

“Personally, I’d rather have what Klopp’s got in that changing room because if one player has an off-game he can be replaced by someone else who is ready. But if the manager, who is the only one controlling things, such as in the case of Ancelotti, has an off day the team don’t win.”

“So, I’d rather be in Klopp’s camp at the moment. He’s got an arsenal of players that can win you games and a great leader in Klopp. But the team isn’t dependent on one single individual. They are symbiotic in what they are doing and the success that they are gaining as a result of it”, concluded the Englishman.

