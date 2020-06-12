Congratulations on 15 Years and Countless Memories: Tributes Flow in for Skipper Sunil Chhetri

One of Indian football’s most loved players Sunil Chhetri completes a decade and half in international football, having made his debut against neighbours Pakistan in 2005.

Having begun his international career in Pakistan’s Quetta city on June 12, 2005, Chhetri has won crucial matches for India and thankfully for fans, he does not see retirement in the near horizon.

Chhetri in his 15 years at the highest level has played for India 115 times and scored 72 goals. He is the second highest international scorer among active footballers, behind Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and above Argentine maestro Lionel Messi.

"I am fortunate to have played 15 years for my country. It is a dream, 3-4 years more probably and it will be (nearly) 20 years. Who would have thought to play 20 years and so I am living on my dream."

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu feels Sunil Chhetri will keep playing till the age of 41, as his Bengaluru FC teammate is 'getting younger day by day'.

"I can compete with Chhetri in a race because I have bigger strides. He can play six-seven years easily. He is getting younger day by day," Sandhu said during an online chat show hosted by the Indian Super League (ISL).

Understandably, this milestone has caused a lot of positivity on social media during trying times, much like Chhetri’s used to.

