CONMEBOL- UEFA Cup of Champions 2022 Finalissima Match Between Italy and Argentina

Champions of Europe Italy will face Argentina, the winners of the Copa America in the inaugural final of the CONMEBOL – UEFA Cup of Champions 2022 (Finalissima) on Thursday. June 2.

The match between the two giants will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London. It is worth mentioning that the Azzurri won the EURO Cup at this same venue last year.

The match between Italy and Argentina will kick off at 12:15 am IST.

After failing to book their berth in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Roberto Mancini’s men will be desperate to prove their mettle when they take on Argentina.

The UEFA Cup of Champions 2022 (Finalissima) is played between the winners of the UEFA Euro Cup and Copa America. In the Euro final, Italy had defeated England 3-2 (on penalties). Argentina, on the other hand, lifted the prestigious Copa America trophy after beating arch-rivals Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

Argentina’s 2021 Copa America win was their record-equalling 15th title. It was also Argentina’s first Copa America victory since 1993.

So far, Italy and Argentina have faced each other 16 times. With six wins in their kitty Argentina presently have the upper hand. Italy managed to win in five encounters while the remaining five matches resulted in draws.

The 2022 final against Argentina is also set to be the last international fixture for Italy skipper Giorgio Chiellini. The defender had made his international debut back in 2004. Overall, he has so far played 116 international matches and found the back of the net eight times.

Italy vs Argentina Possible Starting XI:

Italy Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Matteo Pessina, Federico Bernardeschi, Andrea Belotti, Lorenzo Inisgne

Argentina Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Juan Foyth, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Lo Celso, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi

