Conronavirus: FIFA to Decide on New Club World Cup Schedule at a Later Date, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana Postponed

FIFA has agreed that the Euro 2020 and Copa America soccer tournaments, which were due to take place in June and July this year, will be held 12 months later due to the coronavirus pandemic and have been included in its international calendar.

It also said in a statement that it will decide on rescheduling its own Club World Cup, which had originally been scheduled for that period, at a later date.

LIBERTADORES, SUDAMERICANA SUSPENDED: CONMEBOL

South America’s two biggest club competitions, the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, have been suspended until at least May 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Wednesday.

CONMEBOL said last week the tournaments, which feature teams from all 10 South American nations including Argentina and Brazil, would be suspended from March 15-21.

The Copa Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of UEFA’s Champions League and the Copa Sudamericana is similar to the Europa League.

(With inputs from Reuters)