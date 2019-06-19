Copa America 2019 Colombia vs Qatar: Know Date, Time and Venue for the Upcoming Fixture
Colombia take on Qatar in the Copa America in the teams' second clash of the continental tournament.
Colombia face Qatar in the Copa America (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Colombia and Qatar are set to clash at Estadio do Morumbi, Sao Paulo on Wednesday with an aim to move a step closer to qualifying for the 2019 Copa America quarters. Qatar are coming to this match after a 2-2 draw against Paraguay and they hope to seal a place in the quarter finals.
Meanwhile, Colombia are riding high on confidence after defeating Lionel Messi and Argentina 2-0 in their last encounter. This will be the first clash between Colombia and Qatar across all the 46 Copa America editions.
What time will the Copa America clash between Colombia vs Qatar kick off?
The Copa America clash between Colombia vs Qatar will take place on Wednesday, June 19. The match will start at 6:30 pm (IST).
Where will the Copa America clash between Colombia vs Qatar match take place?
The match between Colombia vs Qatar will be held at Estadio do Morumbi in Sao Paulo.
What is the team news?
Though, the final squads for the Colombia vs Qatar clash will be announced on the match day but we can have a look at the expected squads.
COLOMBIA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: David Ospina, Camilo Vargas, Alvaro Montero
Defenders: Cristian Zapata, Santiago Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, William Tesillo, Cristian Borja, Stefan Medina, Jhon Lucumi
Midfielders: Juan Cuadrado, James Rodriguez, Edwin Cardona, Wilmar Barrios, Mateus Uribe, Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Cuellar
Forwards: Radamel Falcao, Luis Muriel, Roger Martinez, Duvan Zapata, Luis Diaz
QATAR SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Saad Al Sheeb, Youssef Hassan, Mohammed Al Bakri
Defenders: Tareq Salman, Abdulkarim Hassam, Hamed Ismael, , Tameem Al-Muhaza, Assim Madebo, Salem Alhajri, Ahmed Fathy, , Pedro Correira, Al Mahdi Ali, Bassam Husham
Midfielders: Boualem Khoukhi, Karim Boudiaf, Ali Afif, Abdulaziz Hatim, Abdullah Abdul Salam
Forwards: Akram Afif, Hassan Al Haydos, Almoez Ali, Ahmed Al Aaeldin, Ahmed Moein, Abdulaziz Al Ansari
