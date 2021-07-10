Copa America 2020 Argentina vs Brazil LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Defending champions Brazil face Argentina in an action-packed encounter and it just had to be two of the biggest nations in South America to collide in the summit clash of the 2020 Copa America finals on July 11 from 05:30 AM IST live from the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The Rio officials have also allowed 10% capacity in the stadium which will surely uplift the players spirits and motivation.

The two rivals have been head-to-head numerous times and the battles have been legendary. Many legends have also faced each other such as Pele, Maradona, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Gabriel Batistuta, Javier Zanetti to now Lionel Messi vs Neymar. A thrilling encounter is set for the 2020 Copa America finals. Here fans can get all the details as to when, where and how to watch the 2020 Copa America Final Argentina vs Brazil live streaming online and TV broadcast.

Copa America 2020 Argentina vs Brazil: Team News, Injury Update

For Argentina, all their players are in top form and coach Lionel Scaloni will look to go with the same XI from the semi-finals. Other than his starting XI, the bench also includes the likes of Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria.

For Brazil, on the other hand, Alex Sandro looks doubtful but can make the XI if recovered on time. Striker Gabriel Jesus will miss out after being handed a straight red in the semi-final clash between Brazil and Peru. Jesus’ replacement could be Roberto Firminho unless Tite decided to go with a 4-2-3-1 formation, in which Neymar plays the role of a striker.

Argentina vs Brazil starting line-ups:

Argentina Predicted Starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nahuel Molina, Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Daniel Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Alejandro Gomez, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi

Brazil Predicted Starting line-up: Ederson Moraes, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paqueta, Richarlison, Everton, Neymar

What time is the Copa America 2020 Argentina vs Brazil kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 05:30 AM IST at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

What TV channel will show the Copa America 2020 Argentina vs Brazil match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Argentina vs Brazil match in India.

How can I stream the Copa America 2020 Argentina vs Brazil fixture?

The match between Argentina and Brazil can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

