Copa America 2021 Argentina vs Colombia semi-final LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Argentina and Colombia square off in the 2021 Copa America semi-final encounter on Wednesday, as both sides aim to book their place in Sunday’s final. The match will be hosted at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia Mane Garrincha, in Brazil and is scheduled to commence at 06:30 AM IST.

Argentina head into this game on the back of a stunning 3-0 win over Ecuador last Sunday in the quarterfinals. Goals from Rodrigo De Paul, Lautaro Martinez and superstar Lionel Messi ensured victory for Lionel Scaloni’s side.

On the other hand, Colombia defeated Uruguay 0-0 (4-2 p) on penalties the same day in their quarterfinal clash of the tournament. Goalkeeper David Ospina pulled off two superb saves in the shootouts to enter the final four.

Argentina now head into the semi-finals with high hopes to progress to the final, as they aim to lift the Copa America trophy for the 15th time in the nation’s history. While, Colombia who have won this title only once back in 2001, will be keen to add another to their kitty.

Copa America 2021 Argentina vs Colombia: Team News, Injury Update

Lionel Scaloni will be without the services of Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero, who is nursing an injury. However, he has a variety of options to bank on among the reserves.

Meanwhile, Reinaldo Rueda will be bereft of Porto midfielder Mateus Uribe and Pachuca midfielder Yairo Moreno in this high-profile encounter.

Argentina vs Colombia starting line-ups:

Argentina Predicted Starting XI: Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria

Ecuador Predicted Starting XI: David Ospina, Daniel Munoz, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo, Juan Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Luis Diaz, Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

What time is Copa America 2021 Argentina vs Colombia match kick-off?

The Argentina vs Colombia match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 06:30 am IST at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia Mane Garrincha, in Brazil.

What TV channel will show the Copa America 2021 Argentina vs Colombia match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Argentina vs Colombia match in India.

How can I stream the Copa America 2021 Argentina vs Colombia fixture?

The match between Uruguay and Colombia can be live streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here