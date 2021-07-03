Copa America 2021 Argentina vs Ecuador Quarterfinal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Argentina will be up against Colombia in the quarterfinal match of the Copa America 2021 on Sunday morning at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, in Goiania. The match is scheduled to start at 06:30 AM IST. Both sides will aim for a win with the hope to reach the final four of the ongoing tournament.

Argentina were held to a draw by Chile in their first game of the tournament but have since secured three back-to-back victories. La Albiceleste head into this fixture after a Lionel Messi inspired 4-1 victory against Bolivia last week and they will need to replicate his heroics in this fixture too.

On the other hand, Ecuador roughed through the group stages with three draws and no wins. However, a second-string Brazil side to an impressive 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to pull off a similarly robust performance on Sunday.

Copa America 2021 Argentina vs Ecuador: Team News, Injury Update

As of now, there are no injury concerns for Argentina and Ecuador. Both sides will be keen to field their best for this crucial knock-out fixture.

Argentina vs Ecuador starting line-ups:

Argentina Predicted Starting XI: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul; Giovani Lo Celso, Lionel Messi, Alejandro Gomez; Sergio Aguero

Ecuador Predicted Starting XI: Hernan Galindez; Piero Hincapie, Diego Palacios, Robert Arboleda, Angelo Preciado, Pervis Estupinan; Alan Franco, Jhegson Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Eduar Preciado; Enner Valencia

What time is Copa America 2021 Argentina vs Ecuador match kick-off?

The Argentina vs Ecuador match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 06:30 am IST at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, in Goiania, Brazil.

What TV channel will show the Copa America 2021 Argentina vs Ecuador match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Argentina vs Ecuador match in India.

How can I stream the Copa America 2021 Argentina vs Ecuador fixture?

The match between Uruguay and Colombia can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

