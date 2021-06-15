CHANGE LANGUAGE
Copa America 2021: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know
2-MIN READ

Copa America 2021: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

Copa America (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Copa America (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Here is everything you need to know, including schedule, start timings, Teams, Live Telecast and Live Streaming in India details.

­After plenty of controversy surrounding the tournament, CONMEBOL has finally decided to host the Copa America 2021 in Brazil. The Seleccao are the defending champion and also hosted the tournament in 2019. The highly anticipated event will get underway from June 13th (June 14th in IST) and conclude on July 10th (July 11th IST). Five stadiums in four cities of Brazil will host the matches, which will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The venues are – Maracana and Estadio Nilson Santos in Rio de Janiero, Estadio Olimpico in Goiania, Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba and the Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha in Brasilia.

A total of 10 teams will participate in the 2021 edition of the Copa America and they are divided into two groups. Group A comprises Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay. While, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela form Group B.

The format of the tournament will see top four teams from each group qualify for the quarterfinals after the group stages. The quarterfinals of Copa America will be a knock-out affair and the winners will qualify for semi-finals. The winner of each semis will play in the smut clash on July 11.

DateMatchVenueTime in IST
Monday, June 14Brazil vs VenezuelaMane Garrincha2:30 AM
Monday, June 14Colombia vs EcuadorArena Pantanal5:30 AM
Tuesday, June 15Argentina vs ChileNilton Santos2:30 AM
Tuesday, June 15Paraguay vs BoliviaOlimpico5:30 AM
Friday, June 18Colombia vs VenezuelaOlimpico2:30 AM
Friday, June 18Peru vs BrazilNilton Santos5:30 AM
Saturday, June 19Chile vs BoliviaArena Pantanal2:30 AM
Saturday, June 19Argentina vs UruguayMane Garrincha5:30 AM
Monday, June 21Venezuela vs EcuadorNilton Santos2:30 AM
Monday, June 21Colombia vs PeruOlimpico5:30 AM
Tuesday, June 22Uruguay vs ChileArena Pantanal2:30 AM
Tuesday, June 22Argentina vs ParaguayMane Garrincha5:30 AM
Thursday, June 24Ecuador vs PeruOlimpico2:30 AM
Thursday, June 24Colombia vs BrazilNilton Santos5:30 AM
Friday, June 25Bolivia vs UruguayArena Pantanal2:30 AM
Friday, June 25Chile vs ParaguayMane Garrincha5:30 AM
Monday, June 28Brazil vs EcuadorOlimpico2:30 AM
Monday, June 28Venezuela vs PeruMane Garrincha2:30 AM
Tuesday, June 29Uruguay vs ParaguayNilton Santos5:30 AM
Tuesday, June 29Bolivia vs ArgentinaArena Pantanal5:30 AM
Quarterfinals
Saturday, July 32B vs 3AOlimpico2:30 AM
Saturday, July 31B vs 4ANilton Santos5:30 AM
Sunday, July 42A vs 3BMane Garrincha3:30 AM
Sunday, July 41A vs 4BOlimpico6:30 AM
Semi-finals
Tuesday, July 6WQF1 vs WQF2Nilton Santos4:30 AM
Wednesday, July 7WQF3 vs WQF4Mane Garrincha6:30 AM
Third Place
Saturday, July 10LSF2 vs LSF1Mane Garrincha5:30 AM
Final
Sunday, July 11WSF2 vs WSF1Maracana5:30 AM

 When and where to watch Copa America 2021 in India?

Sony Sports Network’s Sony Ten and Sony Six channels will telecast the tournament live in the country. While, Live Streaming will be available on SonyLiv and Jio TV.

first published:June 15, 2021, 18:12 IST