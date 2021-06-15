Copa America 2021: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

­After plenty of controversy surrounding the tournament, CONMEBOL has finally decided to host the Copa America 2021 in Brazil. The Seleccao are the defending champion and also hosted the tournament in 2019. The highly anticipated event will get underway from June 13th (June 14th in IST) and conclude on July 10th (July 11th IST). Five stadiums in four cities of Brazil will host the matches, which will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The venues are – Maracana and Estadio Nilson Santos in Rio de Janiero, Estadio Olimpico in Goiania, Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba and the Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha in Brasilia.

A total of 10 teams will participate in the 2021 edition of the Copa America and they are divided into two groups. Group A comprises Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay. While, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela form Group B.

The format of the tournament will see top four teams from each group qualify for the quarterfinals after the group stages. The quarterfinals of Copa America will be a knock-out affair and the winners will qualify for semi-finals. The winner of each semis will play in the smut clash on July 11.

Date Match Venue Time in IST Monday, June 14 Brazil vs Venezuela Mane Garrincha 2:30 AM Monday, June 14 Colombia vs Ecuador Arena Pantanal 5:30 AM Tuesday, June 15 Argentina vs Chile Nilton Santos 2:30 AM Tuesday, June 15 Paraguay vs Bolivia Olimpico 5:30 AM Friday, June 18 Colombia vs Venezuela Olimpico 2:30 AM Friday, June 18 Peru vs Brazil Nilton Santos 5:30 AM Saturday, June 19 Chile vs Bolivia Arena Pantanal 2:30 AM Saturday, June 19 Argentina vs Uruguay Mane Garrincha 5:30 AM Monday, June 21 Venezuela vs Ecuador Nilton Santos 2:30 AM Monday, June 21 Colombia vs Peru Olimpico 5:30 AM Tuesday, June 22 Uruguay vs Chile Arena Pantanal 2:30 AM Tuesday, June 22 Argentina vs Paraguay Mane Garrincha 5:30 AM Thursday, June 24 Ecuador vs Peru Olimpico 2:30 AM Thursday, June 24 Colombia vs Brazil Nilton Santos 5:30 AM Friday, June 25 Bolivia vs Uruguay Arena Pantanal 2:30 AM Friday, June 25 Chile vs Paraguay Mane Garrincha 5:30 AM Monday, June 28 Brazil vs Ecuador Olimpico 2:30 AM Monday, June 28 Venezuela vs Peru Mane Garrincha 2:30 AM Tuesday, June 29 Uruguay vs Paraguay Nilton Santos 5:30 AM Tuesday, June 29 Bolivia vs Argentina Arena Pantanal 5:30 AM Quarterfinals Saturday, July 3 2B vs 3A Olimpico 2:30 AM Saturday, July 3 1B vs 4A Nilton Santos 5:30 AM Sunday, July 4 2A vs 3B Mane Garrincha 3:30 AM Sunday, July 4 1A vs 4B Olimpico 6:30 AM Semi-finals Tuesday, July 6 WQF1 vs WQF2 Nilton Santos 4:30 AM Wednesday, July 7 WQF3 vs WQF4 Mane Garrincha 6:30 AM Third Place Saturday, July 10 LSF2 vs LSF1 Mane Garrincha 5:30 AM Final Sunday, July 11 WSF2 vs WSF1 Maracana 5:30 AM

When and where to watch Copa America 2021 in India?

Sony Sports Network’s Sony Ten and Sony Six channels will telecast the tournament live in the country. While, Live Streaming will be available on SonyLiv and Jio TV.

