Copa America 2021 Semi-final: Nicolas Otamendi Shares Celebratory Snippets from Dressing Room after Argentina's Win over Colombia

Argentina will renew hostilities with old rivals Brazil in the summit clash of the 2021 Copa America after defeating Colombia on penalties (3-2) on Wednesday. Argentine star Lionel Messi set up teammate Lautaro Martinez to put their side ahead before Colombia’s Luis Diazlevelled to send the game to penalties. However, Emiliano Martinez was the hero of the day and produced a hat-trick of diving saves to help his side advance to the Copa America final on Sunday.

With the win, the La Albiceleste were over the moon, meanwhile Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi shared snippets to show the exuberant atmosphere in the dressing room. The 33-year-old shared an Instagram reel to give us a sneak peek into the celebration of the team. The video clip starts off with Otamendi picturing himself before panning the camera towards teammate Papu Gomez.

The Sevilla winger enhances the mood by breaking into dance routine, he was ably supported by claps and whistles by his teammates. Gomez also walks up and down the dressing room between his dance show-off. The clip then cuts to show the star of the dayMartinez hugging teammates before he too shows off his dancing skills. The concluding parts show a mock up image of a fan waving the Argentinian flag from a window. The next visual is that of Gomez trying to hug Otamendi.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twitter Oficial: @Notamendi30 (@nicolasotamendi30)

Argentina, who won the last of their 14 Copa America titles in 1993, will be keen to make it 15 when they clash with defending champions Brazil at the Maracana on Sunday. However, they have an uphill task ahead as the hosts have won the Copa America trophy nine times and on all five of the previous occasions, they have hosted the tournament.

Both sides last faced each other in the semi-final of the 2019 edition of Copa America, when goals from Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus sent Brazil on their way to their ninth title.

