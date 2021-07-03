Copa America 2021 Uruguay vs Colombia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Uruguay will be up against Colombia in the third quarter-final of the Copa America 2021 on Sunday morning at Estádio Nacional de Brasília. Both Uruguay and Colombia confirmed their spot in the knockout stage of the league after finishing at the second and third spot in Group A and Group B respectively. Uruguay registered two wins out of their four games at the Group stage. They lost one encounter while one match ended in a draw. On the other hand, Colombia suffered two losses in four games. They won just one match and one encounter ended in a stalemate.

With a place in the semi-finals of Copa America 2021 up for grab, a cracker of a contest awaits us.

Copa America 2021 Uruguay vs Colombia: Team News, Injury Update

As of now, there are no injury concerns for Uruguay. There are also no suspensions for La Celeste as they were disciplined during the Group stage of the league. Uruguay’s Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who missed the group stage due to a muscle strain, has recovered and is available for team selection. However, it is highly unlikely that he will start tonight.

Meanwhile, Los Cafeteros will miss the services of their two fullbacks in Juan Cuadrado and Yairo Moreno. While Colombia’s CF Pachuca left-back Moreno has been sidelined from the game due to a muscle injury he suffered during their match against Ecuador, Cuadrado will miss tonight’s fixture due to his suspension.

Uruguay vs Colombia starting line-ups:

Uruguay Predicted Starting XI: Fernando Muslera; Nahitan Nández, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Matias Vina; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matías Vecino; Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani

Colombia Predicted Starting XI: David Ospina; Stefan Medina, Dávinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, William Tesillo; Edwin Cardona, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Mateus Uribe; Luis Diaz, Duván Zapata

What time is Copa America 2021 Uruguay vs Colombia match kick-off?

Uruguay vs Colombia match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 03:30 am IST at Mané Garrincha Stadium in Brazil.

What TV channel will show the Copa America 2021 Uruguay vs Colombia match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Uruguay vs Colombia match in India.

How can I stream the Copa America 2021 Uruguay vs Colombia fixture?

The match between Uruguay and Colombia can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

