Copa America 2021: Yerry Mina Celebrates After Scoring in Penalty Shootout; Video Goes Viral

Colombia’s Yerry Mina couldn’t help but break into a dance immediately after successfully converting a spot-kick during the penalty shootout of Copa America 2021 quarterfinal against Uruguay.

Cool as you like, Mina found the top right corner without breaking a sweat and then began dancing.

Colombia went on to beat Uruguay on penalties (4-2) after the contest ended goalless during the regulation time.

The Colombians will now face Argentina in the semi-final clash of the Copa America which is scheduled to be played on July 7 at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia.

Other than Colombia’s win over Uruguay, defender Mina also managed to keep strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez away from scoring.

His dance celebration though left fans in splits.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Mina’s goal celebration.

Yerry Mina the only player who celebrates a goal in a penalty shootout like it’s a normal goal pic.twitter.com/AWJn1jzmQf— Aaron Barton (@AaronBartonUK) July 4, 2021

Yerry Mina dancing after scoring a penalty in a penalty shootout 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oIcGUFdVbT — 🪄🇳🇱 (@FDJChief) July 4, 2021

Yerry Mina scores a penalty for Colombia. Celebrates it like this. Good old Yerry. Absolutely shameless but you have to love it. pic.twitter.com/YID6FtF04j— fangazzetta (@fangazzetta) July 4, 2021

That Yerry Mina dance 😭😭— Oscar (@OscarB___) July 4, 2021

Yerry Mina with a little dance after his pen makes it 1-3 Colombia. 😂😂 You gotta hope you win now lad.— Hamza Chowdry (@DoorsAddict) July 4, 2021

Colombia had a total of nine shots, with eight on target, whereas surprising for Uruguay, they only had three shots on target in the entire match. The contest then headed into a penalty shootout.

Jose Gimenez and Matias Vina missed their chances in the shootout which resulted in Colombia winning 4-2.

Colombia and Argentina have, till date, met a total of nine times. Argentina have won three of these contests while Colombia have won just one match while five have ended in a draw.

The last time when two sides met was at the World Cup Qualification on June 9 when the match ended in a 2-2 draw. The Albiceleste had scored two goals in the opening 10 minutes of the match, however, after half-time, Colombia came out with all guns blazing and managed to hold Argentina to a thrilling draw.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here