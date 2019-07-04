Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Copa America: Argentine FA Lodges Complaint with CONMEBOL Over Refereeing in Brazil Defeat

Copa America 2019: Lionel Messi had called the refereeing 'crazy' after Argentina lost 2-0 to Brazil in the semi-final.

AFP

Updated:July 4, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Copa America: Argentine FA Lodges Complaint with CONMEBOL Over Refereeing in Brazil Defeat
Argentina was unhappy with the standard of refereeing during their Copa America semi-final vs Brazil. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Buenos Aires: The Argentine Football Association (AFA) on Wednesday lodged a complaint with South American football's governing body CONMEBOL over the "serious and gross refereeing errors" in their Copa America semi-final loss to arch rivals and tournament hosts Brazil.

Lionel Messi's side were beaten 2-0 as their wait for a first major title since 1993 was extended on Tuesday.

AFA president Claudio Tapia also criticised Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, who attended the game in Belo Horizonte and who performed "a clear political demonstration" that included "an Olympic lap of honor around the stadium at half-time."

Tapia sent a six-page letter to CONMEBOL in support of the Argentinian team and after Messi himself had expressed his anger against South American football's governing body and the refereeing of Ecuadorian Roddy Zambrano.

Tapia said that Zambrano "unjustifiably omitted the use of VAR in at least two specific moves that clearly influenced the final result of the match."

And he questioned whether "the principles of ethics, loyalty and transparency" had been observed during the match.

Messi had also fumed over his perceived sense of injustice claiming to have "grown tired of talking about the bullshit in this Copa," adding that "Brazil were the hosts and they're managing a lot in CONMEBOL these days, which makes it complicated" for everyone else.

Tapia added that AFA had previously questioned the appointment of the refereeing team because of "Zambrano's negative history" that "amplified the doubt" surrounding the match's fairness.

AFA also criticised the Brazilian football federation for "breaching organisational rules" which caused "unjustified delays in the transport of equipment to stadiums", except for the hosts.

Tapia seemed particularly angered by Bolsonaro's presence.

The Brazilian leader went to pitchside at half-time and waved enthusiastically to fans, and at one point climbed onto advertising hoardings and waved the national flag.

Far-right Bolsonaro was voted in as president last October after a polarized and bitter campaign in which his chief rival and former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was barred from standing due to a corruption conviction that saw him sitting in jail when the vote took place.

Tapia pointed to world football governing body FIFA and CONMEBOL's rules that "prohibit... political demonstrations at a sports event."

He added that both governing bodies had in the past "sanctioned players for having visibly demonstrated political allegiance during matches."

When contacted by AFP, a CONMEBOL spokesperson said they were looking at how to respond to the accusations.

Argentina have not won the Copa America since 1993 and before this year's edition they had lost in four of the last five finals -- twice to Brazil.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram