1-min read

Copa America: Fireworks, Phone Calls Bother Argentina Ahead of Brazil Semi-final

Copa America 2019: Braizil and Argentina are set to take on each other in a big semi-final clash in Belo Horizonte.

Associated Press

Updated:July 2, 2019, 9:49 PM IST
Copa America: Fireworks, Phone Calls Bother Argentina Ahead of Brazil Semi-final
Argentina players were reportedly given a wake-up call at 6.30am without asking for it. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Belo Horizonte: Fireworks in the early hours of Tuesday burst near the hotel where Argentina players are staying for their Copa América semifinal against host Brazil.

Three waves of fireworks were heard after 1:15 a.m. close to the team's hotel.

Argentine media outlets also reported wake up calls were made to players' apartments at 6:30 a.m., without any of them asking for that.

Dirty tricks like those are common in South America before key matches in World Cup qualifying and the Copa Libertadores.

Brazilian fans also troubled the sleep of the Argentines with fireworks before the November 2016 World Cup qualifier in Belo Horizonte, which ended in a 3-0 win for the hosts.

The winner of the superclásico later Tuesday at Mineirão Stadium will face Chile or Peru in the final on Sunday.

