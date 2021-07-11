CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WorldPopulationDay#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» Football» Copa America: GOAT Debate Erupts on Twitter as Lionel Messi Breaks International Duck With Argentina
3-MIN READ

Copa America: GOAT Debate Erupts on Twitter as Lionel Messi Breaks International Duck With Argentina

Lionel Messi finally lifts a trophy in Argentina colours (AP)

Lionel Messi finally lifts a trophy in Argentina colours (AP)

Football superstar Lionel Messi won his first trophy with his national team as Angel Di Maria’s goal gave Argentina a 1-0 win over hosts Brazil

Lionel Messi has finally won a trophy with Argentina! It took the six-time Ballon d’Or five tries to get his hand on an international trophy. Lionel Messi’ inability to win an international title with Argentina always left something missing beside his name on the all-time greats list, and this was one point Cristiano Ronaldo fans used to rub it in on Lionel Messi supporters post Portugal’s European Championship success in 2016. However, after the Copa America win, they won’t be able to do that anymore. and it was none other than Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Angel Di Maria who helped Argentina and Lionel Messi lift that elusive title. His first-half strike was enough for the Albiceleste to win their first international trophy after 28 years.

Lionel Messi is finally a winner at international level after finishing on the losing side in four previous finals - three times in the Copa America and once in the 2014 World Cup.

RELATED NEWS

As soon as the match ended and Argentina were confirmed champions, the G.O.A.T debate sparked on Twitter.

Cristiano Ronaldo fans too had a few things to say after Argentina’s win.

The 34-year-old has been in superb form over the last few weeks, scoring four times – including two trademark free kicks - and setting up five goals, a tournament high.

The win brings his dismal run to an end and also caps a remarkable comeback.

Messi was so upset at losing to Chile on penalties in the Copa America final of 2016, exactly as he had done a year before, that he retired from international football.

He changed his mind a few weeks later and helped drag an inconsistent Argentina to the World Cup finals in Russia where once again they crashed out to eventual champions France in the last 16.

Messi failed to score in the knockout stages of the World Cup for the fourth time in a row, raising even more questions about his place on the all-time greats list.

There’s a French proverb that says, ‘Everything in time comes to him who knows how to wait.’

Who knows may be for Lionel Messi ‘everything’ comes in the form of the FIFA World Cup next year.

(With Reuters Input)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 11, 2021, 10:27 IST