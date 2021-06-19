Copa America: Lionel Messi Stands Out with Glorious Assist in Argentina-Uruguay Clash | Watch

If Lionel Messi is not scoring goals, he is assisting them. The football maestro once again turned up to help Argentina secure a 1-0 win over rivals Uruguay in the group stage of the Copa America clash on Saturday. Messi wriggled his way past defenders to find Guido Roriguez with a sublime cross only for the midfielder to head the ball in the back of the net. Despite the narrow win over Uruguay, Messi was once again the stand out performer in the clash.

Argentina started their clash against Uruguay with plenty of pace and attacked early, which resulted in a goal in the 13th minute of the match. However, after the goal was scored, Argentina sat back and defended their sole goal of the clash. It wasn’t a great performance by the Albiceleste but three points was what Argentina were after.

Uruguay, on the other hand, failed to attack as their mid-field were unable to find striker Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez. The Uruguayans only had one shot on target, with three being shot wide. It was a performance to forget by Uruguay as Argentina performed well enough to secure three points.

The Uruguayan defence had their eyes on Messi and managed to keep the star away from goal, but it was the assist that was more than enough for the Albiceleste. Messi only had one shot on target in the clash as the Uruguayan defenders and midfielders tried to ensure that the magician would not cause more trouble.

Take a look at the sublime assist by Messi:

🪄 Another magical Messi assist. Another great result for @Argentina ☑️🇦🇷 Lionel Scaloni's side are now 15 games unbeaten 💪@CopaAmerica | @TeamMessipic.twitter.com/SKHl4KUpHM — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 19, 2021

With the win, Argentina are now 15 games unbeaten and are at the top of the Group B table with Chile. Also, between the two sides, this is Argentina’s 90th win over Uruguay in 195 meetings, with Uruguay only winning 59. Luis Scaloni’s Argentina side will now look to strengthen their side and bring in the likes of Angel di Maria and Kun Aguero soon. The PSG winger’s inclusion could give Messi more opportunities to roam freely and create chances.

Messi will be looking to uplift the hopes of the millions of Argentinians by winning the Copa America trophy this time. In the three tournaments, Argentina made the finals twice but lost both of them to Chile on penalties.

With the next Copa America being played in 2024, this could be Messi’s last chance of winning the Copa America with Argentina as the star player is already 33 years old. Argentina will next face Paraguay on June 22. In Group A, hosts Brazil lead the side with 6 points.

