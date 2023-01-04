CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiAccident#Covid-19
Home » News » Football » Copa del Rey: Second-string Real Madrid Scrape 1-0 Win at Fourth-tier Cacereno
1-MIN READ

Copa del Rey: Second-string Real Madrid Scrape 1-0 Win at Fourth-tier Cacereno

By: Sports Desk

Edited By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 07:22 IST

Madrid

Copa del Rey: Real Madrid and Cacereno (Twitter)

Copa del Rey: Real Madrid and Cacereno (Twitter)

Rodrygo scored the only goal and celebrated by paying tribute to  Pele as Real Madrid advanced to the Spanish Cup last 16 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over fourth-tier Cacereno

(Reuters) – A second-string Real Madrid side edged fourth-tier CP Cacereno 1-0 in the Copa del Rey last 32 with a late goal from Rodrygo as they bid for their first triumph in the competition since 2014.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti made nine changes to the team that won 2-0 at Real Valladolid on Friday, resting several key players including Karim Benzema and Vinícius Jr.

Real went into the break locked at 0-0 versus Cacereno, with a crowded stadium seeing little action in the opening period.

It took 69 minutes for Real to break the deadlock when Rodrygo eluded the Cacereno defence to get into the box where he elegantly placed his shot into the top-right corner.

The Santos youth product celebrated by honouring the late Pele, replicating his iconic punch in the air.

Pele’s funeral was held Tuesday in Brazil after his death last week at age 82.

Madrid made their Cup debut in the round of 32 and coach Carlo Ancelotti rested star players including Karim Benzema for the trip to the western Extremadura side who had ousted top flight Girona in the previous round.

On Tuesday, Valencia, Villarreal and Espanyol also advanced to the last 16.

Espanyol eliminated Celta Vigo 3-1 after extra time in the only top-flight duel, after the match ended 1-1 following regular time.

Sergi Darder scored Espanyol’s second with Nico Melamed bagging the winner with two minutes to go after Celta lost Argentine goalkeeper Agustín Marchesín to a second yellow card.

First division sides Rayo Vallecano and Getafe were eliminated by second division teams Sporting Gijon (2-0) and Levante (3-2) respectively.

Valencia eased past La Nucía 3-0 in a regional derby with Justin Kluivert opening the scoring after three minutes.

Villarreal stormed back past FC Cartagena, who had taken a surprise lead, with the first division side sealing a 5-1 victory with all their goals in the second half.

On Wednesday, Barcelona play at Intercity, a third-division team from Alicante, while Atletico Madrid play second-division Real Oviedo.

(With inputs from Agenies)

Read all the Latest Sports News here

About the Author
Sports Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More
Tags:
  1. Cacereno
  2. copa del rey
  3. pele
  4. real madrid
  5. Rodrygo
first published:January 04, 2023, 07:22 IST
last updated:January 04, 2023, 07:22 IST
Read More