Copa del Rey and Super Cup Formats Changed by Spanish FA from 2019-20 Season Onwards
From the next season onwards, Copa del Rey will be a single match format except the semi-finals while the Spanish Super Cup will be a four-team competition.
Barcelona beat Sevilla to win the Spanish Super Cup last year. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Barcelona: The Spanish FA (RFEF) approved changes to the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup formats for the 2019-20 season and beyond, in a meeting on Monday.
The Copa del Rey switches to a single match format, with the exception of the semi-finals, which remain a two-leg tie.
Teams involved in the Spanish Super Cup - Barcelona, Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid - will not have to participate in the first two rounds of the Copa. The final is on April 18, 2020.
The Spanish Super Cup will change from a match between the league winners and the cup winners to a four team competition.
Both Spanish Cup finalists and the top two in La Liga will participate. If a team is in the cup final and the top two in La Liga, the place would pass down to the next team in the league table.
The Super Cup will take place in January rather than at the start of the season, with the semi-finals on Jan. 8 and 9 and the final on Jan. 12.
Spanish media has reported Saudi Arabia as a possible venue for the tournament and RFEF president Luis Rubiales confirmed it was one of a number of options.
"We are working on it," said Rubiales. "Nothing has been signed. Saudi Arabia is an option and we have not denied that.
"We are looking for the best thing for the teams and the players and the referees. The United States is an option, we have had proposals from there too. We have to look for what would be best for everyone."
Last season Barcelona won the Super Cup in Tangier, Morocco, beating Sevilla as the game was played outside of Spain for the first time.
