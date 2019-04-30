Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Copa del Rey and Super Cup Formats Changed by Spanish FA from 2019-20 Season Onwards

From the next season onwards, Copa del Rey will be a single match format except the semi-finals while the Spanish Super Cup will be a four-team competition.

Reuters

Updated:April 30, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Copa del Rey and Super Cup Formats Changed by Spanish FA from 2019-20 Season Onwards
Barcelona beat Sevilla to win the Spanish Super Cup last year. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Barcelona: The Spanish FA (RFEF) approved changes to the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup formats for the 2019-20 season and beyond, in a meeting on Monday.

The Copa del Rey switches to a single match format, with the exception of the semi-finals, which remain a two-leg tie.

Teams involved in the Spanish Super Cup - Barcelona, Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid - will not have to participate in the first two rounds of the Copa. The final is on April 18, 2020.

The Spanish Super Cup will change from a match between the league winners and the cup winners to a four team competition.

Both Spanish Cup finalists and the top two in La Liga will participate. If a team is in the cup final and the top two in La Liga, the place would pass down to the next team in the league table.

The Super Cup will take place in January rather than at the start of the season, with the semi-finals on Jan. 8 and 9 and the final on Jan. 12.

Spanish media has reported Saudi Arabia as a possible venue for the tournament and RFEF president Luis Rubiales confirmed it was one of a number of options.

"We are working on it," said Rubiales. "Nothing has been signed. Saudi Arabia is an option and we have not denied that.

"We are looking for the best thing for the teams and the players and the referees. The United States is an option, we have had proposals from there too. We have to look for what would be best for everyone."

Last season Barcelona won the Super Cup in Tangier, Morocco, beating Sevilla as the game was played outside of Spain for the first time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram