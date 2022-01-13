Coppa Italia 2021-22 AC Milan vs Genoa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

AC Milan will be aiming to keep Coppa Italia 2021-22 campaign running when they host Genoa in a round of 16 clashes at the San Siro on Friday from 01:30 AM IST onwards. The Rossoneri have not lifted the trophy since the 2002-03 campaign, however, they head into their Coppa Italia encounter having progressed from the last 16 in each of the previous 12 seasons. The capital giants have not lifted the trophy since the 2002-03 term and will be keen to end a 19-year drought this time around.

Meanwhile, the visitors’ booked a date with AC Milan with a narrow 1-0 win over fellow relegation-threatened side Salernitana last month. They will be hoping to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in close to three decades. However, Andriy Shevchenko’s men have fared better in away fixtures so far this season, claiming eight of their 12 Serie A points on the road with five draws and a win. However, it would be nothing short of a miracle if they manage to pip an in-form home team, who they have only beaten twice in their last 19 trips to San Siro.

Coppa Italia 2021-22 AC Milan vs Genoa: Team News, Injury Update

Simon Kjaer remains long term absentee for Stefano Piolo, who will also miss the services of Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Samu Castillejo, Davide Calabria and Ciprian Tatarusanu due to testing positive for coronavirus. Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains suspended, with Olivier Giroud likely to start up front.

As for Andriy Shevchenko, Andrea Cambiaso and Nikola Maksimovic remains on the sidelines due to injuries. Domenico Criscito will also miss out, as has he just finished the self-isolation period after testing positive for the virus.

AC MIlan possible starting line-up: Mike Maignan; Alessandro Florenzi, Pierre Kalulu, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Rade Krunic, Junior Messias, Daniel Maldini, Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud

Genoa possible possible starting line-up: Salvatore Sirigu; Zinho Vanheusden, Mattia Bani, Paolo Ghiglione, Stefano Sturaro, Milan Badelj, Nicolo Rovella, Andrea Cambiaso, Felipe Caicedo, Goran Pandev

What time will AC Milan vs Genoa match kick-off?

The Coppa Italia 2021-22 fixture between both the teams will kick off at 01:30 AM IST on Friday, January 14, at San Siro Stadium, in San Siro, Milan, Italy.

What TV channel will show AC Milan vs Genoa match?

The Coppo Italia 2021-22 matches will not be telecasted in India.

How can I live stream AC Milan vs Genoa fixture?

Live streaming isn’t available in the sub-continent as well. However, football enthusiasts can track live scores on social media accounts of both teams.

