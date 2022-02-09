Coppa Italia AC Milan vs Lazio LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

AC Milan faces Lazio in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia on Thursday, from 1:30 am IST onwards at the San Siro, another heavyweight clash in the tournament. In the other quarters clash, Inter Milan faces Roma FC.

AC Milan enters the fixture with a 2-1 win over their rivals Inter in the league, with Olivier Giroud coming to the rescue and scoring a brace within three minutes to win the derby.

Lazio also enter the tournament riding high on confidence, securing a 3-0 win over Fiorentina in Serie A action. The stakes are high for both sides and Milan will aim to successfully defend the Coppa Italia.

An exciting clash awaits us all and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Coppa Italia AC Milan vs Lazio clash live streaming online and telecast.

Coppa Italia AC Milan vs Lazio: Team News, Injury Update

For AC Milan, Theo Hernandez will be unavailable after picking up a red card against Inter Milan, which can see Daniel Maldini entering the XI for the clash. Olivier Giroud will take the main striker’s place as Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still doubtful for the clash. The striker did not play in the clash against Inter and will most likely sit the quarters’ clash as well.

For Lazio, Francesco Acerbi is out of action due to a thing injury but should be available soon if the medical staff. Coach Maurizio Sarri may go with the same XI which thrashed Fiorentina.

AC Milan vs Lazio probable XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Mike Maignan (GK), Daniel Maldini, Alessio Romagnoli, Pierre Kalulu, Davide Calabria, Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao, Franck Kessie, Alexis Saelemaekers, Olivier Giroud

Lazio Predicted Starting line-up: Thomas Strakosha (GK), Adam Marusic, Patric, Luiz Felipe, Manuel Lazzari, Luis Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Ciro Immobile, Pedro Rodriguez

What time is the Coppa Italia AC Milan vs Lazio kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 1:30 am IST at San Siro.

What TV channel will show the Coppa Italia AC Milan vs Lazio match?

The Coppa Italia matches will not be broadcast in India.

How can I stream the Coppa Italia AC Milan vs Lazio fixture?

The Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Lazio will not be live-streamed on any platform in India.

