Coppa Italia Inter Milan vs Roma FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In a heavyweight clash in the Coppa Italia, Inter Milan face FC Roma in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia on February 9, from 1:30 AM IST onwards at the iconic San Siro. Inter Milan enter the fixture after being handed a 1-2 loss by rivals AC Milan on Saturday. The defending Serie A champions now just have a slender one-point lead in the table ahead of Napoli and AC Milan. Roma FC, on the other hand, walked away with a point after a goalless draw against Genoa in Serie A action. However, all focus is on the Coppa Italia and the advancements get only tougher from here on.

The league defending champions have the upper hand entering the clash as Inter has not a match to Roma in their previous nine meetings, with the last encounter seeing Inter win by 3-0 in December. An intriguing contest set and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Coppa Italia Inter Milan vs Roma FC live streaming online and telecast.

Coppa Italia Inter Milan vs Roma FC: Team News, Injury Update

Inter Milan will see the return of Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal from International duty, who can make a major impact in the clash against Roma. Coach Stefano Pioli is not expected to make any changes to the line-up despite the loss to AC Milan.

For Roma, Nicolo Zaniolo was handed a red card in the clash against Genoa and remains suspended. Stephan El Shaarawy is expected to take Zaniolo’s place as a striker along with Tammy Abraham. Jordan Veretout may be called up to the starting XI after an impressive performance against Genoa.

Inter Milan vs Roma FC probable XI:

Inter Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Samir Handanovic (GK), Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Denzel Dumfries, Lautaro Martinez, Eden Dzeko

Roma Alaves Predicted Starting line-up: Rui Patricio (GK), Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bryan Cristante, Sergio Oliveira, Rick Karsdorp, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Tammy Abraham, Stephan El Shaarawy

What time is the Coppa Italia Inter Milan vs Roma FC kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 1:30 AM IST at San Siro.

What TV channel will show the Coppa Italia Inter Milan vs Roma FC match?

The Coppa Italia matches will not be broadcasted in India.

How can I stream the Coppa Italia Inter Milan vs Roma FC fixture?

There is no live streaming platform for the Coppa Italia match between Inter Milan and Roma FC in India, however, fans can get the live updates on the club’s respective social media channels.

