Coppa Italia, Juventus vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Football is back in Italy after a break of close to two months, caused by the coronavirus pandemic. AC Milan will travel to the north to Turin for the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Juventus on Saturday.

The Coppa Italia Juventus vs AC Milan fixture will be played at the Allianz Stadium. The Juventus vs AC Milan tie will commence at 12:30 am on June 13. The first leg of the semi-final between the two Italian giants ended in a 1-1 draw. The winner will book a berth in the Coppa Italia finals in Stadio Olimpico, Rome.

It is important to note here that Juventus have won their last 7 home matches against AC Milan in all competitions. Given their winning streak, the Italian champions are certainly the champions going into this fixture.

Coppa Italia Juventus Probable Line-up against AC Milan: Buffon; Cuadrado (Danilo), De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Bentancur (Pjanic), Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Coppa Italia AC Milan Probable Line-up against Juventus: Donnarumma, Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Calabria, Kessie, Bennacer, Bonaventura, Paquetà, Calhanoglu, Rebic.

What time is kick-off?

Juventus vs AC Milan, in Copaa Italia will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Saturday and will be played at Allianz Stadium.

What TV channel is it on?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Juventus vs AC Milan match in India.

How can I stream it?

Since there will be no live streaming of the Coppa Italia matches in India, fans may have to be satisfied with the scores update on the official website.