Coppa Italia, Juventus vs Napoli LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will aim to continue their dominance when they meet Napoli in the Coppa Italia Final 2020 on June 17. Juventus faced AC Milan in the second leg semi-finals of Coppa Italia. The match ended in a goalless draw. On the other hand, Napoli held Inter Milan to a 1-1 draw in the other semis clash. Both advanced to the final on aggregate advantage. The Coppa Italia 2020 Final Juventus vs Napoli will be played at the Rome Olimpico Stadium. Both sides will be looking to dominate the game right from the start in order to lift the crown.

Juventus will step onto the dugout without Giorgio Chiellini. The 35-year-old defender is currently in the recovery mode. The side will also miss the company of forward Gonzalo Higuaín. The 32-year-old picked a thigh issue and is on the treatment table. On the other hand, Napoli have a couple of injuries to look into ahead of the game night. Defenders Kostas Manolas Kévin Malcuit have been ruled out of the finale. The 29-year-old Manolas is recovering from a thigh injury. Whereas, Malcuit is out with a knee problem.

The Coppa Italia Final Juventus vs Napoli will kick off at 12:30 am Indian Standard Time(IST).

Coppa Italia Juventus Predicted Line-up against Napoli: Buffon; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Ronaldo, Costa.

Coppa Italia Napoli Predicted Line-up against Juventus: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Rui; Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

What time is kick-off?

Juventus vs Napoli, in Coppa Italia Final will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Thusrday and will be played at Rome Olimpico Stadium.

What TV channel is it on?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Juventus vs Napoli match in India.

How can I stream it?

Since there will be no live streaming of the Coppa Italia matches in India, fans may have to be satisfied with the scores update on the official website.