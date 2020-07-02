Coro Feels Indian Football Will Grow But isn't There at Asian Championship-winning Level Yet

Ferran Corominas has lit the Indian Super League (ISL) on fire for the past three seasons at FC Goa, scoring a total of 48 goals. He has been FC Goa's main man in front of the goal as well as the crafty creator.

In the 2019-20 season, Coro teamed up with Hugo Boumous to help the Goan outfit qualify for the AFC Champions League, becoming the first Indian club to do so in its current format.

However, the Spaniard feels the Indian clubs are still not at the level that is required to be competitive at the continental championship.

"I think the level of the Indian (Super) League is not up to other countries to compete and win the Asian championship, but little by little the level of soccer (football) in India will grow and it can be a great power in the future," Coro told Goal.com.

Bengaluru FC had played the AFC Cup 2016 final, which they lost, but this season, they failed to even get into the group stages while Mohun Bagan and Minerva Punjab FC could not get past the group stage.

Coro, though, listed out a few Indian names that he feels are talented.

"There are many good players in India - Brandon (Fernandes), Liston (Colaco), (Mohammad) Nawas, Gurpreet (Singh Sandhu), (Sunil) Chhetri, Sahal (Abdul Samad), Raynier (Fernandes), (Anirudh) Thapa," he mentioned.

Coro is yet to sign a contract with FC Goa for the upcoming season, saying that he doesn't feel they have offered him enough for the value he has given the team for the past three years.

Despite that, he remembered his time in Goa fondly. "Everything went very well. Always playing, having good results and scoring goals. Only the first year, the first days, adaptation to the country was difficult."

