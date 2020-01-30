Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus Breakout Leads Chinese Football Association to Postponing 2020 Season

Chinese Football Association suspended all domestic matches, including Chinese Super League, due to coronavirus.

AFP

Updated:January 30, 2020, 9:08 AM IST
Coronavirus Breakout Leads Chinese Football Association to Postponing 2020 Season
Representational Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Beijing: China suspended all domestic football matches Thursday, including the top-tier Chinese Super League, in response to the deadly viral outbreak sweeping the country.

The start of the 2020 season will be postponed for "all levels and all types of football across the country", the Chinese Football Association said, to protect the health of fans and players.

The CSL season had been due to kick off on February 22, according to state media.

