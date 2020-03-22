English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Claims Financial Victim as Belgian Club Anderlecht Fire Coach

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Belgian club Anderletch has fired its assistant coach to save money to survive during coronavirus lockdown.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 22, 2020, 6:53 PM IST
Share this:

Brussels: Belgian giant Anderlecht have fired assistant coach Par Zetterberg to save money as the coronavirus football lockdown starts to bite.

The Brussels club say they fired the 49-year-old Swede due to major revenue losses since the championship was suspended because of coronavirus.

"Professional football, as with many other economic endeavours, is faced with major challenges by COVID-19," Anderlecht told local media.

"It is having a major economic impact on the club," said Anderlecht, who won their last three league games and sit eighth in the suspended league.

"So that is why we are arming the club in the short term to better defend itself against major losses due to the championship being put on hold.

"That's why we had to part with Par Zetterberg who will be remembered as a giant here," the club said.

Zetterberg, a former Sweden midfielder, played almost 300 games for the Brussels club in two stints.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.