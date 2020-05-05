Coronavirus Impact on Indian Football: Uncertainty and Fear Grips Players as Future Remains Hazy

New Delhi: Football is gearing up for re-emergence in various parts of the world even as it remains in the gripping hold of coronavirus pandemic. European countries, with new cases falling, are easing lockdowns and players are getting back to training under strict rules. In South Korea, the K-League season is set to begin soon. Yet the world of sports has changed and players are unsure of how to go about a contact sport like football with social distancing rules.

In India, the coronavirus cases are still on the rise and resumption of the football season is unclear. The uncertainty of not knowing when they will be able to play football again is starting to weigh on some while for others, the fight against the pandemic holds precedence.

Yumnam Kamala Devi, 28, is beginning to wonder if she will get another chance to play football at all or not. "I just feel extremely sad also since my age is not going to stop for this and if no solution is reached in a year or so, I might never get another chance to play. I am just praying for everything to resolve soon," Kamala told News18.com.

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC's Souvik Chakrabarti, however, was clear that fighting Covid-19 was the priority right now while everything else was secondary.

NO FOOTBALL WITHOUT VACCINE?

Recently, FIFA's chief medical doctor suggested that football should be put on hold till the situation is under control because "how will you avoid direct contact?"

Chakrabarti holds a similar view and categorically states that he will be uncomfortable playing professionally till there is a definite solution to the spread of the pandemic.

While a spectator-free game seems to be basic norm being thrown around, Chakrabarti and Kamala both say there are far too many people actively involved on the pitch in a single game for the sport to work in the current situation.

"Till the time there is no vaccine for Covid-19 or there is no solution to the pandemic, how can we as players be comfortable to play? Football is a team game, there are 22 players on the pitch and then the staff. Even without fans, there will be at least 50 people in the stadium so there will always be that fear,” he said.

“Personally, I will be scared and uncomfortable till at least there are no cases in India. It is a huge risk till the pandemic is around,” he further said, adding there can be no social distancing in football.

Kamala said echoed the argument. "We cannot start playing football anytime soon since the cases are there all over the world and this is a contact sport. Individual sports can still to an extent begin but football has 22 players on the pitch and so many people on the side, it just seems difficult."

Kamala further called on the administration to help the young women keep in touch with the sport and organise the same courses or sessions that they would do for the boys.

"The way there are courses and fitness sessions being organised for young male footballers, even girls should be supported in the same manner for women's football to hold on to the growth it has seen."

Souvik showed full faith in the administration that they wouldn't take a step ahead without the risk being minimised, "If the administration gives an order to play, we will have to play since we have contracts with the clubs but I feel the order will come only if there is no risk."

MENTAL TOLL

Kamala, who is currently in Guwahati, said it was tough to be locked in the house but she was trying to concentrate on maintaining her fitness levels.

"It is mentally difficult to stay at home and not play football at all but as players we have to stay fit and do some sort of exercising. I go for a 5km run in the morning for an hour when there aren't many people out there and then in the evening, I have an hour's session of core exercises," she shared.

Souvik, on the other hand, said it was mentally tough but it had to be done. "Everyone is doing it, the whole world is suffering. I have been spending time doing household chores."