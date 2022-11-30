Costa Rica vs Germany Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs

Germany will take on Costa Rica in a do-or-die match on Friday. Hansi Flick’s side salvaged their World Cup campaign with a late goal versus Spain. Now the 2014 champions have a golden opportunity to script a remarkable turnaround in the group stage. Germany can progress to the last-16 if they defeat Costa Rica and Spain sinks Japan.

The star-studded Die Mannschaft will be the favourites against Costa Rica. However, Los Ticos stunned a buoyant Japan 1-0 in their last match and will be harbouring last-16 ambitions of their own. Germany was bolstered by the return of Leroy Sane who has recovered from a knee injury. Sane is likely to start for Germany which would mean that Ilkay Gundogan will drop into a deeper role.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Costa Rica and Germany, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Costa Rica and Germany be played?

The match between Costa Rica and Germany will be played on December 2.

Where will the match between Costa Rica and Germany be played?

The match between Costa Rica and Germany will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the match between Costa Rica and Germany begin?

The match between Costa Rica and Germany will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Costa Rica and Germany?

The match between Costa Rica and Germany will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Costa Rica and Germany?

The match between Costa Rica and Germany will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Costa Rica vs Germany Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Niclas Fullkrug

Vice-Captain: Serge Gnabry

Suggested Playing XI for Costa Rica vs Germany Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Manuel Neuer

DEF: Antonio Rudiger, Lucas Klostermann, Niklas Sule, Juan Pablo Vargas

MID: Celso Borges, Gerson Torres, Yeltsin Tejeda, Ilkay Gundogan

ST: Serge Gnabry, Niclas Fullkrug

Costa Rica Probable Starting Line-up: Navas; Fuller, Duarte, Vargas, Watson, Oviedo; Torres, Borges, Tejeda, Campbell; Contreras

Germany Probable Starting Line-up: Neuer; Klostermann, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Gnabry, Musiala, Sane; Fullkrug

