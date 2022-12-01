Costa Rica vs Germany Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage

Costa Rica will face Germany in their final group-stage encounter. Despite their 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain, the Costa Ricans still have a mathematical opportunity of clearing the group stages.

Due to their latest victory against Japan, Luis Fernando Suárez’s men have got three points on the board which means that they are ahead of Germany. Los Ticos scored with their first shot on target against the Japanese side and held on to the slender lead till full time.

This has thrown the group wide open. 2014 World Cup winners Germany have struggled to get going in this edition. Die Mannschaft started their campaign with a shock loss against Japan and salvaged a draw against Spain in their second encounter.

Hansi Flick’s side will have to produce a much better performance should they have any hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages. Jamal Musiala has been one of the few positives in this German side and the team would be relying on him for something special in this fixture too.

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica vs Germany be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica and Germany will take place on December 2, Friday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Costa Rica vs Germany be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica and Germany will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Costa Rica vs Germany begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica and Germany will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Costa Rica vs Germany Possible Starting XI:

Costa Rica Probable Starting Line-up: Navas, Fuller, Duarte, Vargas, Watson, Oviedo, Torres, Borges, Tejeda, Campbell, Contreras

Germany Probable Starting Line-up: Neuer, Klostermann, Sule, Rudiger, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Gnabry, Musiala, Sane, Fullkrug

