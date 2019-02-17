English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Could Move Court if Three Points are Awarded to Real Kashmir: Minerva Punjab
New Delhi: Defending champions Minerva Punjab FC on Sunday said it will consider moving court if three points are awarded to Real Kashmir for not playing their I-League match in Srinagar in the wake of Pulwama terrorist attack.
On Thursday, at least 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed in a terror attack while several others are battling for their lives following what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in Jammu and Kashmir.
"If three points are given to Real Kashmir for the match despite failing to provide security assurances, then we will appeal the decision and consider moving to court for relief," Minerva Punjab FC said in a statement.
The club said it had not received the assurances it had sought as far as security of its players are concerned.
"Minerva Punjab is ready to play the match at any safe venue. Minerva Punjab has asked home team and AIFF to produce written assurance/permission from Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI or Indian Army for the match to go ahead, which have not been given to us till now.
"In fact, no written safety assurance has been given by any authority at all. Therefore, we cannot be expected to travel to Srinagar at our own risk. When foreign players are being advised not to travel to the region, how can the club force them to travel based on verbal assurances," it added.
"We believe it is not too much for a team to ask for a safe match venue to play."
Real Kashmir are set to get all the three points. The league debutants will be on 35 points from 17 matches.
| Edited by: Hardik Worah
